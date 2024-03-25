One dead, two injured in Saturday night vehicle rollover accident

Police say none of the vehicle’s occupants were wearing their seatbelts, alcohol may have been a factor in collision

– The Paso Robles Police Department responded to a fatal traffic collision involving a vehicle rollover Saturday night.

The incident occurred Saturday, March 23, around 9:33 p.m. local time when PRPD dispatch received a report of a single vehicle rollover down an embankment near Buena Vista Drive and Highway 46 East. Upon arrival, officers discovered a white Dodge Ram pickup with three occupants.

One of the occupants was ejected from the vehicle and pronounced dead at the scene. The other two occupants sustained serious injuries and were transported to a nearby hospital; their injuries are reported as serious but not life-threatening.

Preliminary investigations suggest that alcohol may have been a contributing factor in the collision, and it was determined that none of the vehicle’s occupants were wearing seatbelts.

The police department has launched an ongoing investigation into the incident. They urge anyone with information to contact PRPD at (805) 237-6464. Additionally, those wishing to remain anonymous can reach out to Crime Stoppers’ 24-hour hotline at (805) 549-STOP or by texting “SLOTIPS” followed by the message to CRIMES (274637).

