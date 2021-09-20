One injured after accident on Highway 46 involving semi truck

44-year-old McFarland man transported to hospital with injuries

–Early Monday morning at around 5:40 a.m., 67-year-old Paso Robles resident Carlos Lomeli was driving a 2019 freightliner on Jardine Road. Lomeli stopped at the posted stop sign at Jardine Road and Highway 46 in Paso Robles waiting to turn left onto the eastbound highway. 44-year-old McFarland Calif. resident Cristian Sanchez was driving a 2019 Volkswagen traveling westbound on Highway 46 east of Jardine Road. Lomeli did not see any cross traffic coming in either direction on SR-46 and drove his Freightliner across the westbound traffic lanes of Highway 46 to turn eastbound.

Sanchez saw the Freightliner pull out in front of him and tried to take evasive action to avoid a collision with the Freightliner but was unable to. The front end of the Volkswagen drove under the left side of the Freightliner’s trailer just in front of the trailer’s tear wheels and was stopped immediately.

The inner lane of westbound Highway 46 and the left turn lane from eastbound Highway 46 onto Jardine Road were blocked by both vehicles. An air ambulance was requested and landed in the westbound lanes of SR-46 west of the collision scene, however, Sanchez was transported by ground ambulance to a local hospital with injuries.

Drugs Or alcohol do not appear to be a factor in this collision. The collision investigation is being conducted by the Templeton CUP Office and the investigation is ongoing.

