One person killed in vehicle rollover accident 

Posted: 7:41 am, March 11, 2024 by News Staff

CHP image

Driver fled the scene, remains at large, says CHP

– A fatal crash occurred early Sunday morning on Creston Road, involving a BMW that overturned multiple times, resulting in one fatality and severe injuries to two passengers, according to the California Highway Patrol.

The incident took place early this morning at around 12:29 a.m., when an unidentified driver was traveling eastbound on Creston Road, west of Neal Springs Road, at a high speed. For reasons yet to be determined, the driver reportedly allowed the vehicle to veer off the road, causing it to overturn several times.

During the rollover, three passengers were ejected from the vehicle. One passenger, who remains unidentified at this time but was reportedly 43 and from Santa Maria, died as a result.

The other two passengers were identified as Aliandro Torres Gomez, 47, of Paso Robles, and Carlos S. Torres Diaz, 41, also of Paso Robles. Torres Gomez and Torres Diaz sustained major injuries and were taken by ambulance to Sierra Vista Regional Medical Center.

The driver reportedly fled the scene and remains at large. Authorities have launched a search operation to locate the driver. The incident is classified as a hit-and-run.

The California Highway Patrol Templeton Area Office is leading the investigation into the crash. It is currently unclear whether alcohol or drugs played a role in the incident.

Anyone with information regarding the crash is urged to contact the California Highway Patrol Templeton Area Office at (805) 400-6720.

