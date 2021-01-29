Paso Robles News|Friday, January 29, 2021
Person rescued from rising water in Salinas River in Paso Robles 

Posted: 8:20 am, January 29, 2021 by News Staff
Photos of river rescue by Brandon Stier

Paso Robles firefighters rescue a person trapped by rising water. Photo by Brandon Stier.

–At approximately 1:55 p.m. on Thursday, Paso Robles Fire and Emergency Services crews were dispatched to the area south of the Niblick bridge for a person that was surrounded by rising water in the Salinas riverbed.

The first units arrived at the scene within approximately three minutes. The stranded person was located, and it was determined that the Paso Robles Fire and Emergency Services personnel using water rescue equipment could safely access and relocate the individual.

river rescue paso robles

Water rescue Thursday in Paso Robles. Photo by Brandon Stier.

Two fire engines, one rescue, one squad, and two battalion chiefs from Paso Robles responded. Paso Robles Police Department also responded and assisted in locating the person and providing traffic control. Additionally, San Luis Ambulance Service responded to a unit and remained on standby through the duration of the rescue. The person denied any medical complaints and was relocated to a safe location.

 



