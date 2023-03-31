One-way traffic control for Highway 41 pothole repairs to continue

Travelers should expect one-way traffic control on Monday, Tuesday of next week, full closure on Wednesday

– A paving and pothole repair project on State Route 41 just north of the State Route 41/Highway 46 “Wye” in Cholame will continue this week resulting in one-way reversing traffic control.

Work began on Thursday and will continue on Monday, April 3, and Tuesday, April 4 from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. There will be flaggers on both ends of the lane closure with a pilot car for travelers to follow.

On Wednesday, April 5 there will be a full closure of State Route 41 from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. Travelers can expect State Route 41 to be closed in both directions from the State Route 41/Highway 46 “Wye” to State Route 41 at Reef City (PM 18.1) in Kings County.

Drivers should allow extra time for their commute through this area. Travelers can expect delays of up to 20 minutes. Message and directional signs are in place.

Caltrans’ Shandon and Templeton North maintenance teams are performing the work.

Caltrans reminds motorists to move over and slow down when driving through highway construction zones.

For traffic updates on other state highways in San Luis Obispo County, motorists can call Caltrans District 5 Public Affairs at (805) 549-3318 or can visit the Caltrans District 5 website at: https://dot.ca.gov/caltrans-near-me/district-5.

