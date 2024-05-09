Online applications available for Mid-State Fair Mission Marketplace

Twenty local artisans and producers will be chosen to participate this summer

– Online applications for the 2024 California Mid-State Fair’s Mission Marketplace are now available. The Mission Marketplace is designed to showcase the Central Coast’s best products and locally made goods. It will give twenty artisans, growers, and producers a home to showcase their items to over 330,000 fairgoers. Product examples could include artisan cheeses, honey, olive oil, vinegars, almonds, walnuts, teas, coffees, dried fruit, spices, jerky, preserved food, hand-crafted and repurposed items, and products that have a unique story to the Central Coast.

The fair will provide each of the participants with product placement in the marketplace located in Estrella Hall, the fair’s largest indoor commercial building, along with staffing of the area. Vendors must provide the product and pricing, and the fair will do the rest.

Vendor spaces cost $435 plus 20% commission on products and services sold. Vendors who participate beyond product display by offering demonstrations, sampling, and product education, will receive a discount of up to $100 on your participation fee.

Applications are due by Friday, May 31, online at www.MidStateFair.com. For more information, contact Teresa Dellaganna at teresa@midstatefair.com.

The 2024 California Mid-State Fair runs July 17 through July 28 and this year’s theme is “Wide Open Spaces!”

