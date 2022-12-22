Op-ed: Youth will suffer marijuana addiction unless we change course

– By Ron Cuff of Paso Robles

– It’s been nearly two weeks since ten middle school students were treated for cannabis poisoning at Van Nuys Middle School. Not surprisingly, there has been no further information released to the public about the incident. Several parents interviewed following the poisoning said they knew that drugs were being distributed and used at the school. Why will the school’s staff never face any consequences for allowing this to happen? There is no good answer. And sadly, most parents have no choice but to continue to send their children to dangerous, low-performing government schools.

Don’t blame this incident on the young students. Middle school students have undeveloped brains, and even the smartest student can suffer from poor judgment. However, all students are at risk due to the collective negligence of educators and parents who falsely believe they are powerless to put clear boundaries around adolescent behavior.

Here in Paso Robles, Mayor Steve Martin, council members Steve Gregory, and Fred Strong are committed to both storefront retail sale and midnight delivery of cannabis candies, cookies, and drinks within our city limits. Because of the influence of the addiction for-profit industry, high-potency THC edible products and hundreds of new enticing fruit-flavored liquors will make their way into the hands and brains of Paso Robles students. Unscrupulous businesses are anxious to create another generation of chemical slaves, dependent on their product. If first exposure happens at school, the iron grip of the local teachers’ union will ensure that no employee faces any consequences for allowing it.

Last Fall, the City of Paso Robles, led by city manager Ty Lewis commissioned an unscientific public survey to show public support for the city’s plan to expand the retail marijuana business. Following the playbook of Prop 64, civic leaders who are supposed to be wiser than the general public, hide behind deceptive initiatives and surveys and then proclaim, “the people have spoken.” The survey was written by a cannabis consulting firm that stands to gain a large percentage stake in the city’s cannabis tax revenue. Predictably, the majority of people who took the voluntary survey were in favor of retail cannabis sales. Yes, of course they were.

It’s all about the tax money, with no regard for public health and safety, and more importantly the health and safety of our youth. Don’t be fooled. Cannabis edibles are a skillfully marketed and packaged neurotoxic product of Big Cannabis, rarely sold on the black market. Likely, the first edible consumed by your children or grandchildren won’t be purchased. It will be provided to her or him by an older teen or an adult.

Unless we change course, another generation of Paso Roblans will suffer from more addiction, more homelessness, and more lifelong disability. Don’t rely on union-endorsed PRUSD school board members to vote for common sense measures to protect our youth. After all, just last month union-backed school board members voted against a well-written resolution opposing retail cannabis stores in Paso Robles.

In the future, I will suggest some common sense actions we can all take as a community to protect our youth from the addiction for-profit industry, their accomplices at City Hall, and the PRUSD School Board. Stay tuned Paso Robles.

Ron Cuff

Commander, USN Ret.

