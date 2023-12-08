Open enrollment underway for Covered California

This year’s open enrollment period started on Nov. 1 and continues through Jan. 2024

– Covered California is now open for enrollment in health insurance plans for 2024, and the San Luis Obispo County Public Health Department is providing unbiased help to residents seeking and signing up for low-cost health coverage during this annual open enrollment period.

This year’s open enrollment period started on Nov. 1 and continues through Jan. 2024. Community members who would like personal assistance reviewing options and enrolling in a plan can contact the Public Health Department’s Covered California certified enrollment counselors for support in both English and Spanish.

The Public Health Department’s counselors are available by appointment at three locations:

Grover Beach Public Health Clinic: 286 South 16th Street, Bldg. B. (Thursday afternoons)

Paso Robles Public Health Clinic: 805 4th Street (Wednesday afternoons)

San Luis Obispo County Health Agency: 2180 Johnson Ave (Monday through Friday―drop-ins also welcome)

To make an appointment with local Public Health Department enrollment counselors, call (805) 781-4838. Community members can also learn more about Covered California and enroll directly at Covered California or by calling 1-800-300-1506.

Covered California is the state health care marketplace for coverage under the Affordable Care Act. Through Covered California, residents can enroll in health care coverage and may qualify for free or low-cost health insurance, including Medi-Cal, based on their income. Community members who qualify for free or reduced-price coverage can only get this benefit during the open enrollment period, with very few exceptions. According to Covered California, more than nine out of every 10 Covered California enrollees as of Feb. 2023 qualified for financial help, and more than two-thirds of consumers were able to get comprehensive coverage for less than $10 a month.

Department of Social Services staff also help eligible individuals and families enroll in Medi-Cal year-round, and in plan selection during open enrollment or at certain life events. In addition to online options such as BenefitsCal.com or CoveredCA.com, applications can be submitted in person at a local DSS office or residents may request an application over the phone to complete and return. Residents interested in enrolling or learning more can call their local DSS office.

