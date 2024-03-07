Community invited to tour new fire station

Meet local firefighters, learn about equipment at open house

– The Paso Robles Fire & Emergency Services Department has announced an open house event at the newly constructed Fire Station 3, inviting all Paso Robles residents to join in the festivities on Saturday, April 13, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

The event offers residents the opportunity to meet their local firefighters, explore the state-of-the-art fire station, and get an up-close look at the impressive fire engines that play a crucial role in keeping the community safe.

The open house will take place at Fire Station 3, located at 2924 Union Road, Paso Robles.

Highlights of the event include a meet and greet with local firefighters, guided tours of the newly constructed station, and an up-close exploration of modern fire engines and equipment.

This family-friendly event is an excellent opportunity for residents of Paso Robles to connect with their local fire and emergency services personnel, learn about the innovative features of the fire station, and gain insight into the essential role these professionals play in ensuring community safety.

Share To Social Media