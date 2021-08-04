Opera SLO announces two live fundraisers, one in wine country

Theme of both nights is Broadway musical

–Opera San Luis Obispo is currently selling tickets to its highly anticipated Broadway-themed fundraiser, which serves as the first event of the season and will occur Aug. 14 and 15. Tickets are $125 and will include performances by singers and the orchestra, wine pairings, and depending on the day, appetizers or a three-course dinner.

“OperaSLO’s August Broadway fundraisers are important events for generating season funding so that we can continue to produce meaningful, relevant, and impactful performances, and youth outreaches,” said Dr. Brian Asher Alhadeff, the Artistic & General Director of OperaSLO and Lompoc Pops Orchestra. Dr. Alhadeff is also the Principal Conductor for the State Street Ballet Santa Barbara and Civic Ballet San Luis Obispo.

The Aug. 14 event is called the ‘Best of Broadway – SLO Edition!’ and will be held at the San Luis Obispo Courtyard By Marriott Terrace and Banquet Rooms. The event begins at 1 p.m. and will include a three course luncheon, wine and champagne. An overnight package is also available.

The Aug. 15 black-tie event will be held in Paso Robles at the Cass Winery Barrel Room and is called ‘Broadway on the Vines’. The event begins at 6 p.m. and will include appetizers and wine. An overnight package for the Geneseo Inn is also available.

Both events will feature performances by seven Valley Opera Performing Arts singers, including Dr. Alba Franco-Cancel, an OperaSLO Resident Artist and Atascadero resident, and Elizabeth Umphenour, an OperaSLO Resident North County Young Artist. The OperaSLO Grand Orchestra, conducted by Maestro Alhadeff, will accompany. Pieces from The Sound of Music, Rent, My Fair Lady, and more will be performed.

Since 1985, OperaSLO has performed on the Central Coast at events such as ‘Symphony at Sunset Pops’ and introduced over 3,400 children to the performing arts through school outreach programs. As the singular professional opera company on the Central Coast, OperaSLO performs with renowned Broadway and opera professionals.

Tickets are available here; call (805) 782-7342 or visit www.operaslo.org for more information.

