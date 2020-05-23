Opolo Vineyards reopens with new food and wine service

–Opolo Vineyards announced Friday that it has reopened with a new wine and food pairing menu available for sit-down enjoyment at the winery’s scenic outdoor patio and indoor barrel room.

“We wanted to reopen our hospitality experience as quickly and safely as possible to welcome our local friends back to Opolo,” said owner Rick Quinn. “I think we have all been waiting for this moment—to get back out and do the things we love to do here on the Central Coast.”

The new Opolo menu service is offered by RSVP daily from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Reservations may be made online at www.opolo.com/reservations. Opolo is also open for wine pickup orders during those same hours.

The Opolo reopening menu

The new reopening menu features three different wood-fired pizzas—Italian Sausage, Margaretta and Opolo Hawaiian (all $24); a Spring Salad with dried cranberries, feta and walnuts ($20); a Cevapi sausage plate with pita bread and Balkan potato salad ($24); and a Bacon & Egg burrito ($20).

Each menu purchase includes one glass of Opolo wine. Additional wines by the glass and bottles may also be purchased.

In compliance with state and county guidelines, guests must purchase at least one food item in order to enjoy on-site service and wine tasting. The Opolo Vineyards staff has implemented best practices to provide a safe, sanitary and compliant guest environment.

Opolo is famed for its iconic Mountain Zinfandel and other robust estate wines. The winery estate on the west side of Paso Robles includes a tasting room; the Inn at Opolo; and Willow Creek Distillery. The Opolo patio features expansive views of the estate vineyards.

“We hope that our new food and wine offerings will bring people joy over the Memorial Day weekend and into the summer season,” Quinn said.

