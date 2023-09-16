Optimist clubs to host Festival of Trees to benefit local youth

Event slated for Nov. 18 at Pavilion on the Lake in Atascadero

– The Optimist Clubs of Atascadero and Paso Robles have joined together to present the inaugural “Festival of Trees” on Nov. 18. This festive event, aimed at benefiting youth in the community, will take place at the Pavilion on the Lake in Atascadero from 2 to 7 p.m.

The evening promises a delightful holiday dinner, expertly catered by a local culinary specialist, with spirits available for separate purchase. Santa Claus will also make a special appearance, adding to the holiday cheer. Guests will be treated to a display of over thirty meticulously adorned Christmas trees, each uniquely embellished by local businesses, organizations, and individuals. The event is a celebration of community spirit and generosity, with a dedicated focus on supporting and making a difference in the lives of local youth.

Prior to the dinner, attendees will have the opportunity to peruse the beautifully decorated Christmas trees and purchase raffle tickets for their favorite tree, all while indulging in the festive atmosphere. Following the holiday meal, each tree will be raffled off to the lucky ticket holders.

Raffle tickets can be obtained at the cost of $20 per sheet of 20 tickets, offering a chance to win a fully adorned Christmas tree with a minimum value of $300, featuring gifts generously donated by local community businesses. In addition, one fortunate guest will walk away with an extra-large bonus Christmas tree, adorned with a multitude of additional gifts and presents.

Dinner tickets are priced at $75 and come with the benefit of a tax deduction. Interested individuals can secure their “Festival of Trees” dinner and raffle tickets by contacting (805) 469-5609 or reaching out to any Optimist Club member. Ticket order forms are also accessible on the clubs’ Facebook pages.

Those interested in participating or assisting with this event or other initiatives supported by the Optimist Clubs should get in touch with Chuck Sawyer at (805) 591-9590, Linda Stermer at (805) 238-2410, or Jerry Tanimoto at (805) 423-3364.

