Organizers announce new season lineup for Concerts in the Park

Concerts kick off Thursday, June 13

– The Paso Robles REC Foundation and Paso Robles Recreation Services have announced the 2024 summer Concerts in the Park series lineup. The concert season will kick off at 6 p.m. at Downtown City Park in Paso Robles on Thursday, June 13, and continue through Thursday, Aug. 22.

“We’re so happy to bring back Concerts in the Park this year,” said Recreation Services Manager Lynda Plescia, “These family-friendly all-ages weekly events offer something for everyone, and if you’ve attended in the past, you know how fun they are. We’ll see you there!”

The lineup will feature:

Thursday, June 13: JD Project (rock, country)

Thursday, June 20: Dulcie Taylor (rockin’ Americana roots)

Thursday, June 27: Monte Mills & the Lucky Horseshoe Band (country, rock n’ roll)

Thursday, July 11: Josh Rosenblum Band (pop, rock, soul)

Thursday, July 18: 90s Babiez (‘90s R&B, pop)

Thursday, Aug. 1: Earls of Tuesday (rock, soul, blues)

Thursday, Aug. 8: Red Oak Country (‘80s and ‘90s country)

Thursday, Aug. 15: Club Dv8 (‘80s rock classics)

Thursday, Aug. 22: Joy Bonner Band (rock, pop)

This year Paso Robles Recreation Services is offering multiple sponsorship tiers for the series. Sponsorships are available on a first-come, first served basis until sold out. Local businesses interested in sponsoring a summer concert may contact Wyatt Lund at (805) 237-3990 or via email at wlund@prcity.com.

