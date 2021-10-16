Overnight fire in Salinas Riverbed extinguished

Smoke still in the riverbed and around Paso Robles Saturday morning

–On Friday night, Paso Robles Fire and Emergency Services responded to a vegetation fire in the Salinas Riverbed. The fire was quickly extinguished and is out at this time. Smoke could still be seen in the riverbed and around downtown Paso Robles Saturday morning.

The fire was located in the riverbed between Trailer Barn and South Spring Street, according to eye-witnesses. .

Paso Robles Fire and Emergency Services said the fire was a 75-by-75-foot spot in the riverbed south of the Niblick bridge:

Paso Robles @PasoRoblesES with @CALFIRE_SLO 75 X 75 spot in the riverbed south of Niblick bridge pic.twitter.com/L65CcRaMGB — Paso Robles Fire and Emergency Services (@PasoRoblesES) October 16, 2021

The incident was posted to the Paso Robles Incidents/Action page on Facebook:

