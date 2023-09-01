Overnight lane closure planned on Highway 101 in Atascadero 

Paso Robles News|Saturday, September 2, 2023
Posted: 6:10 am, September 1, 2023 by News Staff

Highway 101 repair project in Atascadero continues with overnight highway, lane closures

Travelers should expect delays not to exceed 10 minutes

– A project to install a high surface friction treatment on the pavement of southbound Highway 101 between Traffic Way and San Anselmo Road will begin with preliminary work on Thursday, Sept. 7 from 7:30 p.m. to 6 a.m. Travelers will encounter lane closures in addition to the closure of the southbound Highway 101 off-ramp at Traffic Way during the overnight hours.

Following this overnight operation to grind and replace the asphalt, the project will be suspended until late September to allow this initial treatment to cure. Caltrans will then apply the high friction surface treatment over the newly installed pavement which will enhance safety for all travelers.

Message and directional signs will be in place in advance of the project. Travelers should expect delays not to exceed 10 minutes. The contractor for this $360,000 project is GBE Engineering of Yorba Linda. All roadwork is expected to be completed by the end of October.

Road information and updates can also be found on Caltrans District 5 Social Media platforms: Twitter: @CaltransD5, Facebook: Caltrans Central Coast (District 5) and Instagram: @Caltrans_D5.

CHP Traffic Incident Information Page: http://cad.chp.ca.gov
Traveler information at: https://quickmap.dot.ca.gov/

 

