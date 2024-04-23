Overnight traffic control planned on Highway 46 in Paso Robles

Traffic control scheduled for Wednesday and Thursday this week

– Overnight traffic control on Highway 46 is scheduled for Wednesday, April 24, and Thursday, April 25 to allow for paving near the Hwy. 46 and Golden Hill Intersection in Paso Robles.

The work will take place on both eastbound and westbound lanes between 9 p.m. to 5:30 a.m.

Traffic signals will be put on flash and the intersection will be controlled by flaggers, as needed.

This work is part of a project that includes improvements from near the US 101/Hwy. 46 East Interchange to just east of Airport Road.

The contractor for this $8.9 million project is Papich Construction of Arroyo Grande.

Travelers are encouraged to be aware of electronic message boards, flaggers, and all highway workers within these work zones.

Road information and updates can also be found on Caltrans District 5 social media platforms: Twitter at: @CaltransD5, Facebook at: Caltrans Central Coast (District 5), and Instagram/Threads at: @Caltrans_D5.

