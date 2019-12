Overturned semi-truck blocks Monterey Road

–A large semi-truck overturned along Highway 101 northbound off Monterey Road in Paso Robles Sunday afternoon.

Reports say the truck is blocking off Monterey Road, but not Highway 101. The truck driver reportedly fell asleep at the wheel. No injuries have been reported.

Reports say that the truck was driving parallel to the highway on Monterey Road and drifted.

As of 6:30 a.m. Monday morning, the truck was still being removed.

