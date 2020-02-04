Pacific Coast Business Times celebrates 20th anniversary

–In March 2000, the Pacific Coast Business Times was launched with a mission to cover the economy of San Luis Obispo, Santa Barbara, and Ventura counties and share the region’s stories of success, challenges and everything in between. This year, it is celebrating its 20th anniversary, the company announced in a press release.

Founder and Editor Henry Dubroff says he believed the region would benefit from a subscription-based weekly publication rooted in the basics of financial and economic reporting.

Pacific Coast Business Times has won national awards from the Society of Professional Journalists and the Society for Advancing Business Editing and Reporting and regional awards from the Los Angeles Press Club, the South Coast Business & Technology Awards, the American Advertising Federation and the U.S. Small Business Administration.

The newspaper team created a series of special reports and eight annual events to celebrate leadership, recognize innovation and spot business trends. It has steadily grown its audited circulation base and online audience and it provides updates and commentary weekdays on KCLU, the NPR affiliate for the Central Coast.

It has the largest team devoted full-time to business and financial news between Los Angeles and the Bay Area, the release says. The team includes Managing Editor Glenn Rabinowitz, Technology Editor Marissa Nall, Commercial Real Estate/Health Care Editor Amber Hair, and Special Reports/Research Editor Chris Officer.

Overseeing advertising and events is Publisher Linda le Brock, advertising account executives Veronica Kusmuk and Sean McCullough and Marketing Director Romi Ramirez. Debra Giles, the company’s longest-serving employee, manages the office and circulation.

