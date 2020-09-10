Paderewski Festival announces 2020 fall concert lineup

–The Paso Robles Paderewski Festival on Thursday announced the lineup of concerts and events for this year’s festival. Due to the pandemic and social distancing restrictions, all of the 2020 festival takes place online on Friday and Saturday, Nov 6-7.

On Friday, Nov 6, the festival celebrates Ignacy Jan Paderewski’s 160th birthday with an online Gala Concert. Pianist Adam Żukiewicz performs via livestream from the auditorium of the University of Northern Colorado Greeley. Żukiewicz’s live program includes a selection of works by Chopin, Gershwin, and Paderewski, as well as Beethoven’s “Moonlight Sonata,” a work performed by Paderewski in a 1937 film with that same title.

Adam Żukiewicz is an award-winning and internationally acclaimed concert pianist who currently holds a piano professorship at the University of Northern Colorado in Greely. His artistry has been universally admired by audiences across Europe, the United States and Canada, Brazil, Japan, and Hong Kong, among others. Żukiewicz’s concerts feature innovative programming that explores connections between classical and popular repertoire.

The 2020 Paderewski Festival schedule

Fri., Nov 6

Gala Concert with pianist Adam Żukiewicz. Music by Chopin, Gershwin, Paderewski and Beethoven. Live broadcast at 7 p.m. PT, 8 p.m. MT, 9 p.m. CT, 10 p.m. ET. Registration fee: $5. Donations accepted.

Sa.t, Nov 7

Chopin and Cherubini. A virtual lecture with pianist Adam Żukiewicz. Live broadcast at 11 a.m. PT, 12 noon MT, 1 p.m. CT, 2 p.m. ET. Available to all Friends of Paderewski, Festival VIPs and sponsors.

2020 Youth Piano Competition Winners, a prerecorded video presentation accessible via a link provided upon registration. Broadcast begins at 4 p.m. PT, 5 p.m. MT, 6 p.m. CT, 7 p.m. ET. Registration fee: $5. Donations accepted.

All events are subject to change.

To register or for more information, visit the Paderewski Festival website or call (805) 235-5409.

The Paderewski Festival is a 501 (c) (3) non-profit organization dedicated to bringing world-class music to California’s Central Coast and to commemorating Ignacy Jan Paderewski’s personal connections to the Paso Robles community and San Luis Obispo County.

