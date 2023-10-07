Paderewski Festival announces event lineup

Thursday night concert is back on festival schedule this year

– The 2023 Paderewski Festival in Paso Robles has announced this year’s lineup of concerts. For the first time since 2019, a Thursday night concert is back on the festival schedule. Spotlighting leading California-based artists, the Thursday, Nov. 2 opening concert will feature Tina Raymond Trio in an all-favorites jazz concert at Libretto, located at 1242 Park Street in downtown Paso Robles.

The Friday, Nov. 3 concert brings back to Paso Robles the Cracow Duo, a cello and piano ensemble of Jan Kalinowski and Marek Szlezer, who are fondly remembered by Paso audiences from their previous Central Coast appearances. Their concert—like all others during this year’s festival—will take place at the Park Ballroom, 1232 Park Street, Paso Robles.

Concerts on Saturday, Nov. 4, start with an afternoon recital by winners of this year’s Youth Piano Competition, which will be held on Oct. 15. The evening Gala Concert will feature Polish-born pianist Mateusz Krzyżowski, winner of the 2022 Paderewski International Piano Competition, who will present a solo program of works by Ignacy Jan Paderewski, Karol Szymanowski, and Frederic Chopin.

The 2023 Paderewski Festival will close on Sunday, Nov. 5, with a matinee program presented exclusively for the Friends of Paderewski and Paderewski Patrons. It will feature the USC Brass Ensemble and take place at Epoch Estate Wines, a westside Paso Robles winery with historic links to Paderewski.

Schedule of events

Opening night, Nov. 2: Thursday jazz evening with Tina Raymond Trio at Libretto, 1242 Park Street, Paso Robles. The 7 p.m. set is reserved exclusively for the Paderewski Festival ticket and pass holders. General admission $40; Seniors $30. Tickets are available at www.paderewskifest.com.

Friday, Nov. 3: Chamber music evening with Cracow Duo at Park Ballroom, 1232 Park Street, Paso Robles. Eberle Winery wine reception at 7 p.m., followed by the concert at 7:30 p.m. General admission is $40. Seniors $30. Under 18, $15. Tickets are available at www.paderewskifest.com.

Saturday, Nov. 4: Winners of the Youth Piano Competition at Park Ballroom, 1232 Park Street, Paso Robles. Concert begins at 4 p.m. Free admission. Reservations are required at www.paderewskifest.com.

Saturday, Nov. 4: Festival gala concert with pianist Mateusz Krzyżowski at Park Ballroom, 1232 Park Street, Paso Robles. Epoch Estate Wines reception at 7 p.m. followed by the gala concert at 7:30 p.m. General admission $45. Seniors $40. Under 18, $15. Tickets are available at www.paderewskifest.com.

Sunday, Nov. 5: Festival closing brunch and concert with the USC Brass Ensemble begins at 10 a.m. at Epoch Estate Wines, 7505 York Mountain Road, Paso Robles. This special event is for Friends of Paderewski and Paderewski Patrons only.

Seating is limited. For more information or to purchase tickets, visit: www.paderewskifest.com, email paderewskifestpaso@gmail.com, or call (805) 235-5409.

