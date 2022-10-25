Paderewski Festival announces youth piano competition winners

Weekend of live concerts returns to Paso Robles Nov. 4-6

– The 2022 Paderewski Festival returns to present a series of live concerts during the weekend of Nov. 4-6, 2022. Performances are open to the public and will be held in various venues in downtown Paso Robles.

This year’s annual Youth Piano Competition was held in Paso Robles on Saturday, Oct. 15. Organized by the Paderewski Festival, the competition auditions were followed by an extensive master class with Festival Artistic Director Marek Zebrowski.

Twelve participants from the Central Coast Region (including Santa Barbara, San Luis Obispo, and Fresno Counties) participated in the Junior Division (ages 10-14) and Senior Division (ages 15-18). The 2022 Youth Piano Competition winners include the following young musicians, who will receive diplomas and cash awards ranging from $100 to $750:

Anya Albright, 14, winner of the Paderewski Legacy Award and a student of Dr. Terry Spiller in Santa Barbara.

Ellen Butler, 14, winner of the Third Place Junior Division, and a student of Natasha Kislenko in Santa Barbara.

Sela Yarbrough, 12, winner of the Second Place Junior Division, and a student of Andreas Werz in Fresno.

Suri Kim, 14, winner of the First Place Junior Division, and a student of Dr. Lynne Garrett in Orcutt.

Holly Hadsall, 17, winner of the Third Place Senior Division, and a student of Pascal Salomon in Santa Barbara.

Andy Shen, 16, winner of the Second Place Senior Division, and a student of Alan Boehmer in San Luis Obispo.

Alexander Chen, 15, winner of the First Place/Senior Division, and a student of Andreas Werz in Fresno.

The 2022 Youth Competition winners will be featured in a recital at the historic Ballroom of the Paso Robles Inn on Saturday, Nov. 5 at 4 p.m. during the Paderewski Festival. They will present works by Ludwig van Beethoven, Johannes Brahms, Fryderyk Chopin, Claude Debussy, Ignacy Jan Paderewski, and Sergei Prokofiev. Admission is free and open to the public. The award ceremony will be held directly after the winners’ recital.

Other 2022 Paderewski Festival concerts include a concert of music for woodwind quintet by Grażyna Bacewicz, Wojciech Kilar, Ignacy Jan Paderewski, and Tadeusz Szeligowski by the Cracow Golden Quintet on Friday, Nov. 5. The pinnacle of Festival weekend will be the Gala Recital with pianist Jakub Kuszlik, in repertoire of solo piano works by Grażyna Bacewicz, Ignacy Jan Paderewski and Fryderyk Chopin.

On Sunday, Nov. 6, Friends of Paderewski and Paderewski Patrons only are invited to a private brunch and special program, “All You Wanted to Know About Paderewski But Were Afraid to Ask,” presented at an exclusive venue in downtown Paso Robles featuring a new Steinway piano. Further details on this event will be made available to Festival Pass holders.

Paderewski Patrons and Friends of Paderewski passes as well as general public tickets are now available at www.paderewskifest.com.

