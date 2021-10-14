Paint and sip fundraiser for Templeton Recreation Department happening Nov. 13

Artsocial 805 will host fundraiser with TRF and MCV Wines in Paso Robles

– ArtSocial 805, a local traveling art studio and paint and sip company, has announced an upcoming “Paint and Sip” event with Templeton Recreation Foundation (TRF) and MCV Wines in Paso Robles.

The event will be held at MCV Wines, located 3773 Ruth Way, Ste A, in Paso Robles (El Paso de Robles, CA), the on Nov. 13, from 6-8 p.m. and is set to raise funds to support the Templeton Recreation Foundation. The mission of the Templeton Recreation Foundation is to focus public attention on parks and recreation programs, facilities, services, and stimulate gifts, endowments, and bequests to develop and maintain parks, and sports fields.

A portion of each ticket sale will be donated to the foundation. Tickets are $60 per painter and will include all painting supplies, a complimentary glass of MCV Wine, and an individual charcuterie tray. Lead artists from ArtSocial 805 will guide painters through the creative painting experience. Guests will have the option to paint one of two of the traveling art studio’s paintings, the “Indian Corn” or “The Snowman and the Winter Moon.”

ArtSocial 805 is a woman-owned and operated business and has been named “Favorite Art Studio” on the Central Coast. Founder and owner “Karyn Blaney” set out to create the traveling art studio as a fun small experience for the public in early – 2016, turning into a highly popular event trend among surrounding cities.

“I would have never thought it would turn into something highly popular, happy to help people bring out their Van Gogh!” – Karyn Blaney

To purchase tickets or for more information visit : artsocial805.com.

