Pajama Movie Night returns with Hello Dolly

Tickets include popcorn and soda

– On Sunday, Sept. 4, starting at 7 p.m., the Paso Robles Downtown Main Street Association will host a showing of the 1969 Academy Award winner, “Hello Dolly” directed by Gene Kelly and starring Barbra Streisand, Wader Matthau, Tommy Tune, and Joyce Ames with performances unmatched on the big screen including Louis Armstrong, at Park Cinemas in Downtown Paso Robles during “Pajama Movie Night.” Popcorn and soda are included in the $10 ticket. The event starts at 7 p.m., so arrive early for the best seating. Park Cinemas is located at 1100 Pine Street in Paso Robles.

The plot starts in 1890s New York City, with the bold and enchanting widow Dolly Levi, (Barbra Streisand) a socialite who decided to become a matchmaker. Her latest clients seeking assistance are the cantankerous “half-a-millionaire” Horace Vandergelder (Walter Matthau) and a young artist named Ambrose (Tommy Tune), who is in love with Horace’s niece, Ermengarde (Joyce Ames). Matchmaking schemes quickly involve Horace’s employees as well as a New York hatmaker, as Dolly tries to cover up her own secret romantic designs.

Tickets are limited and may be purchased now for $10 per person, available through the Paso Robles Main Street office at 835 12th St., Suite D, in the “Norma’s Way” alley, or telephone (805) 238-4103. Visa, Mastercard, American Express, and Discover accepted.

