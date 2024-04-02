Panetta secures funding for North County infrastructure projects

New federal investment to enhance public safety in Northern San Luis Obispo County

– United States Representative Jimmy Panetta (D-Carmel Valley) recently secured $3.5 million in community project funding for local initiatives that will enhance public safety in Northern San Luis Obispo County. Federal support was secured through the FY24 appropriations process.

Community project funding requests are a critical way representatives can direct federal support to local programs and issues that matter most to the community. In partnership with local leaders in Northern San Luis Obispo County, Rep. Panetta fought for funding to improve infrastructure in a major downtown corridor in Atascadero, provide improved facilities for first responders in Cambria, a new fire engine for Templeton, and begin design and construction of a new training facility for first responders in Paso Robles.

“The federal government has a role to play in the safety of our residents and improvements to their quality of life,” said Panetta. “I was proud to work alongside our local partners to secure these significant federal investments that will transform our community for the better and provide additional support for our first responders. I look forward to continuing this close collaborative work in the years ahead to ensure safe, prosperous communities for the families of Northern San Luis Obispo County and California’s 19th Congressional District.”

“We greatly appreciate Congressman Panetta for helping to bring important federal funding to the City of Paso Robles,” said Paso Robles Mayor John Hamon. “This facility will increase training opportunities for our police officers and firefighters, enhance emergency call responses for our community, and ensure our region’s first responders remain prepared for all types of emergency situations.”

“We are so thankful for Congressman Panetta’s advocacy on behalf of Atascadero to get funding for our El Camino Real enhancement project through downtown,” said Atascadero City Manager Jim Lewis. “The project will make the corridor safer for motorists, pedestrians and cyclists, will beautify our downtown core and will add much needed parking so our economy can grow.”

“The Cambria Community Healthcare District Board of Directors and staff sincerely thank Representative Panetta for his support and help in securing a $1 million Community Projects Funding Grant for a new ambulance station”, said Cambria Community Healthcare Board President Cecilia Montalvo. “This $1 million grant, provides partial funding for a much needed $6.5 million new ambulance station on Main Street in Cambria. We are very grateful for Representative Panetta’s support and recognition of our community’s need for a safe, and secure environment for our staff and ambulances. Most importantly, this grant will help assure our community that they will continue to receive the best possible emergency medical care and ambulance transports now, and in the future.”

“Templeton Community Services District is ecstatic to be awarded federal funding through the Community Project Funds for a new structure fire engine,” said Templeton Community Services District General Manager Jeff Briltz. “It has long been recognized that a new structure fire engine is needed in Templeton. The new engine will allow us to place our existing 2002 structure engine in reserve status. Having a second structure fire engine will provide the necessary redundancy and capability that is needed to serve the Templeton community. Templeton Community Services District wishes to thank Congressman Panetta and his staff for their support in obtaining this needed funding.”

Rep. Panetta secured funding for four local projects that will directly benefit the people of California’s 19th Congressional District. These projects include:

$1,000,000 for the El Camino Real Downtown Infrastructure Enhancement to transform a major corridor in the Atascadero downtown area from a five-lane, former U.S. Highway 101 into a two-lane multimodal roadway. The Project will improve pedestrian and cyclist infrastructure, add over 130 parking spaces, upgrade accessibility, offer new public gathering areas with benches and other amenities, provide attractive street lighting, and install new landscaping.

$1,000,000 for the construction of a new Cambria Ambulance Station to provide a new living facility for first responders, EMS professionals, and administrative staff. The funding will also support a new garage to protect ambulances and lifesaving medical equipment.

$1,000,000 for the purchase of a new Templeton Fire Engine as well as equipment to improve public safety and fire resiliency.

$500,000 for the Paso Robles Regional Fire and Emergency Services Training Facility to initiate the design and construction of a joint police and fire public safety training location including live fire training and a dedicated area for this police training including SWAT training, active shooter training, and building searches. Additionally, this funding will help to improve Paso Robles’ Insurance Services Office (ISO) rating. The ISO rating determines how well prepared the fire department is to protect our community and homes from natural disasters, which factors into many homeowners’ insurance premiums.

