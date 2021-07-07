Paso Robles News|Wednesday, July 7, 2021
Parachutist sustains moderate injuries after fall in Atascadero 

Posted: 6:56 am, July 7, 2021 by News Staff

Parachutist fell without a full chute deployment through the exterior and interior roof of a residence

-On Tuesday at 4:55 p.m., Atascadero Emergency Services dispatch received multiple reports on a parachutist who fell without a full chute deployment in the 9500 block of Via Ciello in Atascadero. Atascadero Fire and Atascadero Police responded to the area and located the parachutist who had fallen through the exterior and interior roof of a residence.

The parachutist was conscious but stunned with complaints of pain but no visible serious injuries. The occupants of the residence were not home at the time and therefore were uninjured.

Atascadero Fire & Emergency Services treated the injuries and assisted in the transportation of the individual to the hospital.

Investigation revealed that a parachute failed to fully deploy during maneuvers by a group training at Camp Roberts. This was the only incident involved and all others participating in the jump landed safely at the designated landing field.

 

Comments

