Paris Valley Road Estate Winery launches new reserve wine

‘Très Bien’ is a twice barreled, extended aged cabernet sauvignon

– Paris Valley Road Estate Winery has announced the release of its new reserve wine, Très Bien. An extended aged cabernet sauvignon, the 2019 Très Bien is the first vintage of the wine.

While many reserve cabernets age for 12 to 24 months before release, winemaker Doug Hidinger insisted on a 30-month aging process to produce a rich, developed tannin structure in Très Bien.

“We were looking for a different way to showcase cabernet,” says Hidinger. “We matched the best blocks from our estate vineyard with our best barrels.” Besides spending more than two and a half years in the cellar, the wine experienced an uncommon journey through distinguished barrel selection—twice.

The process was one of discovery. Hidinger and his team barreled a selection of cabernet sauvignon in 100% new French oak, aged the wine for 18 months, and then tasted it to find the best eight barrels for Très Bien. Similarly, he graded his barrels, identifying the top eight with ideal characteristics to finish off the premium juice he had reserved for the wine.

Having singled out his finest casks, he transferred the wine for its second barreling, then patiently waited as it spent another year in the cellar. “While I have my preferences, some barrels show better depending on the wine that ages in them. So why not get more love from great barrels? Let them continue working their magic by adding more layers and flavor to our wine,” says Hidinger.

When Nancy and Craig Stoller opened Paris Valley Road, they channeled the essence of French wine country in every detail of the winery’s stunning space. Their vision for Old World excellence extends beyond the footprint of the tasting room and guides the soul of their winemaking philosophy.

“In winemaking, time and patience release the treasure of the vineyards,” says Craig Stoller, a third-generation winegrower who learned the trade through his family’s grape nursery stock company, Sunridge Nurseries. “Soil, climate, sun, and minerals bring character to our varietals, but decisions we make in the cellar and the art of aging breathe life into the wine.”

Having been at the helm of the Paris Valley Road program since its inception, Hidinger reflects on the intention behind their wines. “The premise for our portfolio was clear: traditional, single varietal Bordeaux style wines and a flight of reserves symbolic of our rich terroir. As simple as it sounds, it took trial, error, perseverance, and sheer faith to perfect our blends into a flight we are beyond proud of.”

As for the finished product, Hidinger says the aroma is his favorite part of the wine. “Decadent like a rich chocolate cake, layers of fruit mingle with complexities from the curated French oak regimen, and delicate shavings of fresh coconut and vanilla add depth to the wonderful interplay of cherries, plums, and figs,” says the winery.

“Well-integrated tannins coupled with buoyant acidity provide a remarkable full-bodied mouthfeel—next-level plush,” said sommelier Ted Contreras. “The 2019 Très Bien has the potential to be a showstopper at the dinner table.”

Hidinger suggests pairing the wine with rustic pastas and hearty steaks.

Très Bien officially launched this past Saturday at Paris Valley Road’s sold-out holiday winemaker dinner, a seven-course meal paired with their estate wines by executive chef Joe White of the winery’s onsite restaurant, Cépage. With this release, the Paris Valley Road portfolio features four reserve Bordeaux blends, six single-varietal reds, four site-specific whites, an orange muscat, and an award-winning sparkling wine.

Visitors can enjoy a complimentary taste of the 2019 Très Bien at the estate winery in east Paso Robles from Dec. 8 through the end of the year. Paris Valley Road Estate Winery is open daily from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Call (805) 727-WINE or visit parisvalleyroad.com for reservations.

Share To Social Media