Paso 4th of July event seeking concessionaire, food trucks

Thousands of attendees anticipated at this year’s celebration

– The City of Paso Robles and Travel Paso are once again hosting a free 4th of July celebration at Barney Schwartz Park and are seeking food trucks and one local nonprofit organization to run the concession stand. This event has become extremely popular with local residents and a large turnout is expected this year, according to the City of Paso Robles.

The celebration runs from 2 p.m. to 10 p.m. at Barney Schwartz Park and is estimated to host thousands of attendees.

Last year’s event drew about 10,000 attendees and attendance is expected to exceed that this year, with the addition of two live bands and an expanded “fun zone.”

This year the city is looking for 8-10 food trucks or mobile vendors to be onsite from 2-10 p.m. and for a local nonprofit organization to run the concession stand.

“We’re looking for a local sports organization or nonprofit to run the concession stand and keep the proceeds,” said Freda Berman, who runs the event for the city. “We are waiving permit fees and not asking for any sort of commission. We just want attendees to have interesting food choices and for the community to benefit from the sales generated at this free event. We expect a very large crowd at the park for the event and fireworks.”

Ice chests and outside food are allowed at Barney Schwartz Park during the event. No alcohol will be sold.

Anyone interested in applying can download the concessionaire and food truck applications at www.prcity.com/July4.

