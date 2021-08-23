Paso Robles News|Monday, August 23, 2021
Paso Cares announces new board of directors 

Posted: 5:47 am, August 23, 2021 by News Staff
Paso Cares

The public is invited to meet and greet the new board virtually on Aug. 26.

Nonprofit helps the homeless and needy in Paso Robles

–Paso Cares, a local nonprofit organization whose mission is to provide for the immediate and longer term needs of homeless and needy persons in the Paso Robles area, today announced a new board of directors.

The non-profit, founded in 2015, recently elected a new slate of board members that include Yadira Mendoza, Shawnie McClellan, Mary Booker, Shannon Gonzalez, Netta Perkins, and Yessenia Echevarria.

Already recognized for their work in the community for other ongoing initiatives, they all say that they are excited to join Paso Cares to further support the community and its housing challenges.

“We’re excited to take on this initiative and share with fellow Paso Robleans what we are up to,” said Yessenia Echevarria, board president of Paso Cares. “All are invited and we look forward to making an impact towards the homeless community.”

The public is invited to meet the new board over a virtual meet-and-greet. There, the board will share their mission and vision and upcoming initiatives.

To attend, RSVP for a free ticket here: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/paso-cares-meet-greet-tickets-168019124725

Comments

