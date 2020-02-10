Paso Cares temporarily suspending homeless services at current site 

Paso Robles News|Monday, February 10, 2020
Posted: 6:42 am, February 10, 2020 by News Staff

–The non-profit organization Paso Cares Homeless Services recently announced that it will temporarily suspend full services at their current operations site. The organization has operated under a canopy shelter only and it has become necessary to operate in a more substantial structure for the safety and security of volunteers and clients.

Paso Cares has provided services to the homeless since November 2016. The organization operates year-round providing a nightly dinner 6 days a week. Last year 7,300 meals were served by community members to those in need. Additional services include the distribution of hygiene kits, solar lights, and limited seasonal clothing.

Until a replacement structure is installed, the organization will distribute a sack lunch for clients. There will be no onsite eating and other services will be limited pending this change. When the city’s new First Step Homeless Center opens in 2021, Paso Cares services will move to the new site.

