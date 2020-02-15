Paso High Theatre Company to present ‘Mama Mia’

–Paso High Theatre Company will present ​Mamma Mia ​March 27 – April 5, 2020 at the Paso Robles High School Performing Arts Center. Tickets are $18 and are available at www.pasoschools.org/phtc.

About the production

ABBA’s hits tell the hilarious story of a young woman’s search for her birth father. This sunny and funny tale unfolds on a Greek island paradise. On the eve of her wedding, a daughter’s quest to discover the identity of her father brings three men from her mother’s past back to the island they last visited 20 years ago.

The story-telling magic of ABBA’s timeless songs propels this enchanting tale of love, laughter and friendship, creating an unforgettable show. A large cast, non-stop laughs and explosive dance numbers combine to make Mamma Mia!​ a guaranteed smash hit for any theatre. A mother. A daughter. Three possible dads. And a trip down the aisle you’ll never forget!

