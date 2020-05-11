Paso Robles 2020 Summer Concerts in the Park postponed

Concerts in the park set to begin in City Park on Thursday, July 2

– The Paso Robles Recreation Foundation in partnership with Paso Robles Recreation Services and J. Lohr Vineyards and Wines has decided to reschedule the June Concerts in the Park dates to August and September.

Although hopeful that these free, community-oriented events will be able to launch on July 2, Recreation Services will continue to monitor State and County restrictions for gatherings, and revise plans as necessary. The Paso Robles Concerts in the Park series regularly draws approximately 2,500 people to the Downtown City Park. The safety and well-being of the residents of Paso Robles remains the highest priority.

“We’d love to host these concerts as scheduled,” commented Lynda Plescia, Recreation Services Manager for the City of Paso Robles. “Now more than ever, we all need those fun experiences to look forward to, and Concerts in the Park has always been a highlight of the summers in Paso. We’ll be sure to keep the community updated through our press releases and social media. Once it’s safe to gather, we hope to see you in the park!”

Share this post!

Related