Paso Robles 4th of July event seeking concessionaire, food trucks

City is anticipating thousands of attendees at revived celebration

– The City of Paso Robles, with local partner Travel Paso, is hosting a free 4th of July celebration at Barney Schwartz Park and is seeking multiple mobile food vendors to be on-site and one local nonprofit organization to run the concession stand. The celebration runs from 2 p.m. to 10 p.m. and expects to host thousands of attendees.

A fireworks event hasn’t been held at Barney Schwartz Park since 2012. During the decade it was staged, the event was a popular choice for locals and visitors to celebrate the national holiday, drawing up to 20,000 attendees for the full day and evening event.

This year the city is looking for 2-5 food trucks to be onsite from 2-8 p.m. and for a local nonprofit organization to benefit from the event by receiving the proceeds from concession stand sales.

“We’re looking for a local nonprofit to run the concession stand and keep the proceeds,” said Freda Berman, events manager for the city. “This is a fantastic opportunity for all our service organizations and youth sports groups to participate in an exciting event and also earn funds for their cause. Food trucks are also needed. We’re expecting huge crowds to celebrate the July 4 holiday at the park.”

Anyone interested in applying can download the Concessionaire or Food Truck application at www.prcity.com/July4 or call (805) 237-3873 for more information.

