Paso Robles Airport Commission accepting applications

Applications being accepted through Sept. 30

– The Paso Robles Airport Commission has announced that it is accepting applications for commissioner positions until Sept. 30.

The commission serves as an advisory body to the Paso Robles City Council, offering assistance in collecting public input concerning the operation and future development of the Paso Robles Airport. Additionally, it provides advice to the council and makes decisions in areas delegated by the council.

Commission meetings are typically scheduled every other month on Thursday evenings, commencing at 6:30 p.m. These meetings are held in the airport terminal located at 4900 Wing Way and usually have a duration of approximately two hours.

Commissioner appointments are set for three-year terms, with the possibility of serving a maximum of three consecutive terms.

For further inquiries or to express interest in serving on this advisory body, individuals are encouraged to contact Airport Manager Mark Scandalis. He can be reached via phone at (805) 237-3788 or by email at Airport@prcity.com.

To submit an application for consideration, please visit the following link https://bm-public-pasorobles.escribemeetings.com/

