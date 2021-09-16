Paso Robles Airport Commission seeking new members

Applications due by Friday, Oct. 15

–The City of Paso Robles is seeking applicants for openings on the Airport Commission. The city will accept applications until 5 p.m. on Friday, Oct. 15.

The commission serves at the pleasure of the Paso Robles City Council as a means to aid the council in gathering public input on the operation and future development of the Paso Robles Airport, by providing advice to the council, and by making decisions in those areas delegated by the council.

As indicated in the commission bylaws, applicants must qualify as either an “Airport Stakeholder” or a “Community Resource,” as defined therein. Commission authorities and responsibilities are also defined. Commissioners are appointed to three-year terms after interview by the council. Additional information and the prescribed application form is available on the airport website (www.pasoairport.com) or at Paso Robles City Hall (1000 Spring Street, Paso Robles).

For more information, contact Roger Oxborrow, airport manager, at (805) 237-3877 or email airport@prcity.com.

