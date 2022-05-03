Paso Robles arrest logs for April 24 – May 2 

On April 24, Hector Ruizalvizar, 44, of Paso Robles, was arrested near the intersection of N. River Rd. and River Oaks Drive in Paso Robles for a local misdemeanor warrant and for receiving/concealing stolen property, etc.

On April 25, Rogelio Aranda, 27, of Paso Robles, was arrested near the intersection of 36th St. and Oak Street in Paso Robles for vandalism causing $400 or more in damage, being under the influence of a controlled substance, and burglary in the second-degree: auto.

On April 25, Ryan Lee Cunningham, 41, of Paso Robles, was arrested near the intersection of 36th St. and Park Street in Paso Robles for driving under the influence of alcohol with a blood alcohol percent of .08 or higher, causing a vehicle accident stop/damage and for failing to provide evidence of financial responsibility to an officer at a collision.

On April 25, Roberto Aldanaramon, 33, of Paso Robles, was arrested near the intersection of 13th St. and Pine Street in Paso Robles for driving under the influence of alcohol with a blood alcohol percent of .08 or higher.

On April 25, Bobbi Newell, 39, of Paso Robles, was arrested in the 1600 block of Skyview Drive in Paso Robles for battery of a spouse, cohabitant, or former spouse.

On April 25, Madeo Oleaencarnacion, 19, of Paso Robles, was arrested in the 1100 block of Alamo Creek Road in Paso Robles for inflicting corporal injury on a spouse or cohabitant and for intimidation of a witness and a victim.

On April 26, Isaac Eric Gonzalez, 32, of Paso Robles, was arrested in the 400 block of Preston Road in Paso Robles for willfully resisting delaying or obstructing injustice, and for possession of a specified controlled substance.

On April 26, Timothy Von Kasinger, 38, of Paso Robles, was arrested in the 1400 block of Spring Street in Paso Robles for being under the influence of a controlled substance.

On April 27, Edgar Stanley Canales, 35, of Paso Robles, was arrested in the 800 block of Spring Street in Paso Robles for disorderly conduct/being drunk in public.

On April 26, Alberto GaticaCastro, 56, of Paso Robles, was arrested near the intersection of Austin Street and Rambouillet Street in Paso Robles for lewd conduct in a public place.

On April 27, Ashley Lynn Brown, 38, of Clearwater Florida, was arrested in the 2700 block of Black Oak Drive in Paso Robles for an outside felony warrant.

On April 27, Scott Terry Pressley, 50, of San Luis Obispo, was arrested near the intersection of 24th St. and Riverside Avenue in Paso Robles for multiple local misdemeanor warrants, an outside misdemeanor warrant, and possession of unlawful drug paraphernalia.

On April 27, Ashley Lynn Baugh, 35, of Bakersfield Calif., was arrested in the 1900 block of Prospect Ave. in Paso Robles for an outside a misdemeanor warrant, possession of an ID of 10+ persons/defraud, conspiring with two or more persons to commit a crime, and possession of a specified controlled substance.

On April 27, Adam Colby Lee, 43, of Bakersfield California, was arrested in the 1900 block of Prospect Ave. in Paso Robles for possession of an ID of 10+ persons/defraud, and for conspiring with two or more people to commit a crime.

On April 27, Dani Daniel Dae Kim, 45, of Bakersfield Calif., was arrested in the 1900 block of Prospect Ave. in Paso Robles for possession of an ID of 10+ persons/defraud, and for conspiring with two or more people to commit a crime.

On April 27, Darren Daniel Chabot, 46, of Paso Robles, was arrested in the 900 block of Vista Cerro in Paso Robles for contempt of court and four prohibited ownership of ammo, etc.

On April 28, Rogelio Aranda, 27, of Paso Robles, was arrested near the intersection of 6th Street and Spring Street in Paso Robles for receiving/concealing stolen property, etc.

On April 27, Isaac Eric Gonzalez, 32, of Paso Robles, was arrested near the intersection of Creston Road and Rolling Hills Road in Paso Robles for being under the influence of a controlled substance.

On April 28, Fidel GonzalezGalvez, 29, of Paso Robles, was arrested in Paso Robles for inflicting corporal injury on a spouse/cohabitant and for child endangerment.

On April 28, Abraham Harim Ragaescobar, 28, of Paso Robles, was arrested in the 3200 block of Pine Street in Paso Robles for sexual battery/sexual arousal, and for removing/damaging/obstructing a wireless device.

On April 28, Evalyn Katharina Yciano, 20, of Paso Robles, was arrested in the 900 block of Stony Creek Road in Paso Robles for multiple local misdemeanor warrants, possession of a specified controlled substance, possession of unlawful drug paraphernalia, and for being an unlicensed driver.

On April 28, Angelica Solorio Lopez, 47, of Paso Robles, was arrested near the intersection of 24th St. and Riverside Avenue in Paso Robles for driving under the influence of the drug.

On April 28, Austin Lyle Cook, 28, of Atascadero, was arrested in the 2800 block of Riverside Avenue in Paso Robles for possession of unlawful drug paraphernalia, possession of a specified controlled substance, and for being under the influence of a controlled substance.

On April 29, Maninder Singh, 23, of Paso Robles, was arrested in Paso Robles for tampering/injuring a vehicle or its contents and for being under the influence of a controlled substance.

On April 28, Justin Allen Maloon, 27, of Paso Robles, was arrested near the intersection of Riverside Avenue and 24th St. in Paso Robles for possession of unlawful drug paraphernalia.

On April 29, Forrest Joseph Wright, 24, of Santa Margarita, was arrested near the intersection of 24th St. and Riverside Avenue for driving under the influence of a drug.

On April 29, Eric Allen Moore, 32, of Paso Robles, was arrested in Paso Robles for lewd acts with a child under age 14, sex with a minor, and other related child sexual assault charges.

On April 30, Michael Edward Duitsman, 41, of Paso Robles, was arrested near the intersection of Scott Street and Creston Road in Paso Robles for driving under the influence of alcohol with a blood alcohol percent of .08 or higher and for driving with a suspended/revoked drivers license.

On April 30, Troy Rafael Perry, 53, of Paso Robles, was arrested in the 1200 block of Dorothy Street in Paso Robles for inflicting corporal injury on a spouse/cohabitant.

On April 30, Melanie Marie Willis, 36, of Atascadero, was arrested in the 1100 block of Pine Street in Paso Robles for disorderly conduct/being drunk in public.

On April 30, Julio Cesar Orantes, 48, of Paso Robles, was arrested near the intersection of Pine Street and 12th St. in Paso Robles for driving under the influence of alcohol with a blood alcohol percent of .08 or higher.

On April 30, Wyatt Earl Rosane, 25, of Mitchell Nebraska, was arrested near the intersection of Spring Street and 13th St. in Paso Robles for driving under the influence of alcohol with a blood alcohol percent of .08 or higher.

On April 30, Dean Mathew Shoop, 47, of Paso Robles, was arrested in the 100 block of Nacimiento Drive in Paso Robles for a local misdemeanor warrant, possession of a specified controlled substance, and having the wrong plates on a vehicle.

On April 30, Carla Marie Navarro, 62, of Paso Robles, was arrested near the intersection of 7th Street and Vine Street in Paso Robles for driving under the influence of a drug.

On May 1, Noe Simental Arce, 46, of Paso Robles, was arrested in the 300 block of Wild Mustard Lane in Paso Robles for lewd acts with a child under age 14, continuous sexual abuse of a child, child endangerment, and other related child sexual assault charges.

On May 1, Jarrid Michael Schroeder, 33, of Brooksville Florida, was arrested near the intersection of 11th St. and Pine Street in Paso Robles for driving under the influence of alcohol with a blood alcohol percent of .08 or higher.

On May 1, Siddhartha Bhatnagar, 42, of Hawthorn Woods Illinois, was arrested on Highway 46 E. Near Mill Rd. in Paso Robles for driving under the influence of alcohol with a blood alcohol percent of .08 or higher.

On May 1, Luis Hernandez Ramirez, 25, of Atascadero, was arrested in the 700 block of Paso Robles St. in Paso Robles for driving under the influence of alcohol with a blood alcohol percent of .08 or higher, for causing a vehicle accident/stop, for failing to provide evidence of financial responsibility to an officer at a collision, and for driving with a license suspended for DUI.

On May 1, Cameron Marcus Fauset, 28, of Paso Robles, was arrested in the 3300 block of Spring Street in Paso Robles for receiving/concealing stolen property, etc.

On May 1, Jose Luis Gonzalezromero, 34, of Paso Robles, was arrested in the 2200 block on Spring Street in Paso Robles for driving under the influence of alcohol with a blood alcohol percent of .08 or higher.