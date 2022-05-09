Paso Robles arrest logs for May 1-8 

On May 1, Siddhartha Bhatnagar, 42, of Hawthorn Woods Ill., was arrested near Mill Road and Highway 46 E. in Paso Robles for driving under the influence of alcohol with a blood alcohol percent of .08 or higher.

On May 1, Luis Hernandezramirez, 24, of Atascadero, was arrested in the 700 block of Paso Robles St. in Paso Robles for driving under the influence of alcohol with a blood alcohol percent of .08 or higher, causing damage in a vehicle accident, failing to provide evidence of financial responsibility to an officer at a collision, and for driving with a license suspended for DUI.

On May 1, Cameron Marcus Fauset, 28, of Paso Robles, was arrested in the 3300 block of Spring Street in Paso Robles for receiving/concealing stolen property, etc.

On May 1, Jose Luis Gonzalezromero, 34, of Paso Robles, was arrested in the 2200 block of Spring Street in Paso Robles for driving under the influence of alcohol with a blood alcohol percent of .08 or higher.

On May 2, Angel Anthony Alexander, 24, of Paso Robles, was arrested in the 600 block of Spring Street in Paso Robles for being a felon in possession of teargas and four vandalism causing $400 or more in damage.

On May 2, Alain Michael Pompey, 33, of Paso Robles, was arrested on 24th St. in Paso Robles for possession of a narcotic controlled substance and possession of a specified controlled substance.

On May 2, Justin Matthew Jmaev, 31, of Paso Robles, was arrested in the 2100 block of Golden Hill Road in Paso Robles for driving with a license suspended for DUI and for multiple local misdemeanor warrants.

On May 2, Melissa Faun Chaney, 45, of Paso Robles, was arrested in the 900 block of Park Street in Paso Robles for willful cruelty to a child with possible injury/death, threatening a crime with intent to terrorize, and inflicting corporal injury on a child.

On May 2, Joshua Ryan Chaney, 48, of Paso Robles, was arrested in the 900 block of Park Street in Paso Robles for willful cruelty to a child.

On May 3, Nicholas Steven Gaddis, 32, of Paso Robles, was arrested in the 100 block of Niblick Road in Paso Robles for multiple local misdemeanor warrants.

On May 4, Chelsea Dawn Burch, 37, of Templeton, was arrested near the intersection of 10th St. and Vine Street in Paso Robles for a local misdemeanor warrant.

On May 4, Daniel Joseph Fitzpatrick, 41, of Paso Robles, was arrested near the intersection of 22nd St. and Riverside Avenue in Paso Robles for possession of a specified controlled substance and possession of unlawful drug paraphernalia.

On May 5, Pedro Josue Osuna, 40, of Paso Robles, was arrested in the 1200 block of Ysabel Avenue in Paso Robles for local misdemeanor warrants, possession of a specified controlled substance, and possession of unlawful drug paraphernalia.

On May 5, Laura Elizabeth Condict, 37, of Paso Robles, was arrested in the 200 block of San Carlos Ave. in Paso Robles for prowling/peeking in a door or window, tampering with or injuring a vehicle or its contents, and being under the influence of a controlled substance.

On May 5, Dustin Lee Baker, 43, of Paso Robles, was arrested near the intersection of 24th St. and Spring Street in Paso Robles for receiving stolen property vehicle/trailer.

On May 6, Nhia Xiong, 39, of Fresno Calif., was arrested on Highway 46 east near 24th St. in Paso Robles for possession of a specified controlled substance and for receiving/concealing stolen property, etc.

On May 6, Lee Sikhane Khammany, 40, of Fresno Calif., was arrested on Highway 46 E. near 24th St. in Paso Robles for receiving/concealing stolen property etc., and for an outside misdemeanor warrant.

On May 6, San Louang Saechao, 31, of Antelope California, was arrested on Highway 46 E. near 24th St. in Paso Robles for multiple outside felony warrants, receiving/concealing stolen property, etc., possession of a specified controlled substance, and possession of unlawful drug paraphernalia.

On May 8, Kevin Laurence Murphy, 44, of San Luis Obispo, was arrested in the 2700 block of Black Oak Drive in Paso Robles for multiple local misdemeanor warrants, possession of unlawful drug paraphernalia, and possession of a specified controlled substance.

Benjamin Mykel Knudson Himle, 33, of Atascadero, was arrested in the 2700 block of Black Oak Drive in Paso Robles for multiple local misdemeanor warrants.