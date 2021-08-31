Paso Robles arrest records for Aug. 22-28
Weekly arrest logs from the Paso Robles Police Department
- On Aug. 22, Gregorio Aguilarantolino, 40, of Paso Robles, was arrested in the 700 block of Vine Street in Paso Robles for driving under the influence of alcohol with a blood alcohol percent of .08 or higher.
- On Aug. 22, Celso Ortizvivar, 22, of San Miguel, was arrested on Highway 101 North near the North Spring Street exit for driving under the influence of alcohol with a blood alcohol percent of .08 or higher.
- On Aug. 23, Kevin Laurence Murphy, 43, of San Luis Obispo, was arrested on 19th Street for multiple outside misdemeanor warrants.
- On Aug. 24, Chad Michael Woodrum, 36, of Paso Robles, was arrested in Paso Robles for battery of a spouse, cohabitant or former spouse.
- On Aug. 24, Delilah Lopezmoreno Yamilett, 21, of Paso Robles, was arrested in Paso Robles for an outside felony warrant and possession of a specified controlled substance.
- On Aug. 24, Deborah Suzanne Marino, 62, of Santa Rosa Calif., was arrested in the 900 block of Park Street in Paso Robles for inflicting corporal injury on a spouse or cohabitant.
- On Aug. 24, Peter Charles Ingraham, 52, of Paso Robles, was arrested in the 1100 block of Spring Street in Paso Robles for trespassing on private property.
- On Aug. 24, Hector Ruiz Alvizar, 43, of Paso Robles, was arrested in the 600 block of 23rd Street in Paso Robles for trespassing on private property.
- On Aug. 25, Kevin Michael Poole, 30, of Home Penn., was arrested in the 100 block of Niblick Road in Paso Robles for multiple outside misdemeanor warrants.
- On Aug. 25, Rogelio Aranda, 26, of Paso Robles, was arrested near the intersection of 36th Street and Vine Street in Paso Robles for possession of a specified controlled substance, being under the influence of a controlled substance and for possession of unlawful paraphernalia.
- On Aug. 25, Cody Nicholasdean Howell, 18, of Paso Robles, was arrested in the 800 block of Wade Drive in Paso Robles for battery with serious bodily injury and wilfully resisting, delaying or obstructing justice.
- On Aug. 26, Stephanie Nicole Nunez, 39, of Paso Robles, was arrested in the 1800 block of Bella Vista Court in Paso Robles for a hit and run causing death or injury.
- On Aug. 26, Raquel Ann Gonzales, 51, of Paso Robles, was arrested in the 2700 block of Theatre Drive in Paso Robles for disorderly conduct/being drunk in public but was released with no charges.
- On Aug. 27, Miguel Angel Obleadavila, 43, of Paso Robles, was arrested in the 800 block of 26th Street in Paso Robles for disorderly conduct/being drunk in public and for multiple local misdemeanor warrants.
- On Aug. 27, Peter Charles Ingraham, 52, of Paso Robles, was arrested in the 1100 block of Spring Street in Paso Robles for trespassing/refusing to leave a property.
- On Aug. 28, Anthony Panos Christopher, 22, of Paso Robles, was arrested in the 1100 block of Black Oak Drive in Paso Robles for being under the influence of a controlled substance.
- On Aug. 28, Omar Alfaro Lara, 26, of San Miguel, was arrested near the intersection of Gregory Street and Riverside Ave. in Paso Robles for inflicting corporal injury on a spouse or cohabitant.
- On Aug. 29, Ricky Lee Boyster, 47, of Aromas Calif., was arrested in Paso Robles for disorderly conduct/being drunk in public.
- On Aug. 28, Amie Rain Althof, 25, of Paso Robles, was arrested in Paso Robles for driving under the combined influence of alcohol and a drug and for driving under the influence of alcohol.
The arrest records presented are provided by the Paso Robles Police Department. Suspects are innocent until proven guilty by a court of law.
