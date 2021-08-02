Paso Robles arrest records for July 25- Aug. 1
Weekly arrest logs from the Paso Robles Police Department
- On July 25, Keith Brant Hall, 59, of Templeton, was arrested in the 1200 block or Railroad Drive in Paso Robles for disorderly conduct/being drunk in public.
- On July 25, Todd John Gallagher, 45, of Pittsburg Penn., was arrested in Paso Robles for driving under the influence of alcohol with a blood alcohol percent of .08 or higher.
- On July 27, Brian Victor Andres, 38, of Paso Robles, was arrested for attempting to steal a vehicle, vandalism, being under the influence of a controlled substance, willfully resisting, delaying or obstructing justice, and carrying a dirk or dagger concealed on his person.
- On July 26, Ruben Manriquez, 21, of Kirkland Ariz., was arrested in Paso Robles for driving under the influence of alcohol with a blood alcohol percent of .08 or higher.
- On July 29, Monty Lee Sepulveda, 65, of Paso Robles, was arrested in the 1000 block of Par Ave. in Paso Robles for a lewd act with a child under the age of 14.
- On July 27, Miguel Antonio Ramirez Orozco, 25, of Paso Robles, was arrested in Paso Robles for driving under the influence of alcohol with a blood alcohol percent of .08 or higher and for being an unlicensed driver.
- On July 27, Luis Alberto Amaro Ortiz, 48, of Paso Robles, was arrested near the intersection of Ysabel/Riverside Ave. in Paso Robles for assault with a deadly weapon or instrument, possession of unlawful paraphernalia, and local misdemeanor warrants.
- On July 29, Celedonio Frank Narito, 49, of Paso Robles, was arrested in the 1000 block of Sylvia Cir. in Paso Robles for possession of a controlled substance, possession of unlawful paraphernalia, and being under the influence of a controlled substance.
- On July 29, Audreena Marquette Wiley, 37, of Paso Robles, was arrested at Pioneer Park for multiple local misdemeanor warrants.
- On July 28, Tyler Francis Vannevel, 28, of Vista Calif., was arrested near the intersection of 16th and Pine Street in Paso Robles for driving under the influence of a controlled substance.
- On July 30, Jose Roberto Gregorio Martinez, 40, of Templeton, was arrested in the 2000 block of Riverside Ave. for inflicting corporal injury on a spouse or cohabitant.
- On July 30, Jose Manuel Nusico, 26, of Paso Robles, was arrested in Paso Robles for driving under the influence of alcohol with a blood alcohol percent of .08 or higher.
- On July 30, George Nikolayev Arteaga, 30, of Paso Robles, was arrested in the 1000 block of Spring Street in Paso Robles for multiple local misdemeanor warrants.
- On July 31, Nicolas Stephen Gaddis, 31, of Paso Robles, was arrested in the 2100 block of Park Street in Paso Robles for disorderly conduct/being drunk in public.
- On July 31, Andy Mendez, 24, of King City, was arrested near the intersection of Union Road and North River Road in Paso Robles for driving under the influence of alcohol, driving under the combined influence of alcohol and a drug, and possession of a controlled substance.
- On Aug. 1, Brenda Jean Carrigan, 55, of Paso Robles, was arrested in Paso Robles for disorderly conduct/being drunk in public.
The arrest records presented are provided by the Paso Robles Police Department. Suspects are innocent until proven guilty by a court of law.
