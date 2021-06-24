Paso Robles arrest records for June 13-21
Weekly arrest logs from the Paso Robles Police Department
- On June 13, Christopher Paul Malloy, 28, of Paso Robles was arrested in the 1600 block of Spring Street in Paso Robles for vandalism with $400 or more in damage reported and for the right to reimprison a parolee.
- On June 15, Diego Hernandez, 23, of Paso Robles, was arrested near the intersection of 16th St. and Pine Street in Paso Robles for disorderly conduct/being drunk in public.
- On June 14, Tania Godinez Munguia Yaneth, 24, of San Miguel, was arrested near the intersection of Cedarwood and Myrtlewood Street in Paso Robles for driving under the influence of alcohol with a blood alcohol percent of .08 or higher.
- On June 14, Feliciano Ortega, 23, of Paso Robles, was arrested in Paso Robles for driving with a license suspended for DUI and a local misdemeanor warrant.
- On June 15, Evan Robbins Gregory, 27, of Pismo Beach, was arrested in Paso Robles for presenting a false ID to a police officer, possession of a specified controlled substance, and possession of a narcotic controlled substance.
- On June 16, Jack Christopher Pfeiffer, 20, of Paso Robles, was arrested near the intersection of Black Oak Drive and Riverside Avenue in Paso Robles for causing a fire on a property and being under the influence of a controlled substance.
- On June 16, Kimberly Layne Blake, 51, of Cambria, was arrested in the 2300 block of Theatre Drive in Paso Robles for driving under the influence of a drug.
- On June 17, Jacob Mitchell Howell, 40, of Paso Robles, was arrested near the intersection of Creston Road and Oak Meadow in Paso Robles for driving under the influence while addicted to the use of a drug, possession of a narcotic controlled substance, possession of unlawful paraphernalia, and driving under the influence of a drug.
- On June 18, Brian Benjamin Benson, 38, of Paso Robles, was arrested on Highway 46 E. for driving under the influence of alcohol with a blood alcohol percent of .08 or higher.
- On June 19, Alvaro Basilio Maldonado, 21, of Paso Robles, was arrested near the intersection of 13th St. and Pine Street in Paso Robles for multiple local felony warrants, a local misdemeanor warrant, an outside misdemeanor warrant, and driving with a license suspended for DUI.
- On June 19, Nichole A. Marie Fair, 31, of Paso Robles, was arrested in the 2600 block of N. River Rd. in Paso Robles for local misdemeanor warrants and possession of a narcotic controlled substance.
- On June 20, Stephon Kane Bailey, 19, of Paso Robles, was arrested in Paso Robles for driving under the influence of alcohol with a blood alcohol percent of .08 or higher.
- On June 20, Kerman Lee Allen, 38, of Paso Robles, was arrested near the intersection of 21st St. and Riverside Avenue in Paso Robles for trespassing or driving on private property.
- On June 21, Jose Castro, 50, of the Paso Robles, was arrested near the intersection of Maple Street and Pacific Street in Paso Robles for being under the influence of a controlled substance and for possession of a specified controlled substance.
The arrest records presented are provided by the Paso Robles Police Department. Suspects are innocent until proven guilty by a court of law.