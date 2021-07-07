Paso Robles arrest records for June 28 – July 4
Weekly arrest logs from the Paso Robles Police Department
- On June 29, Marcus Tanner Bolton, 25, of Paso Robles, was arrested in Paso Robles for driving under the influence of alcohol with a blood alcohol percent of .08 or higher.
- On June 29, Joshua Lane Cordel Cryer, 25, of Paso Robles, was arrested near the intersection of 24th and Vine Street in Paso Robles for driving under the influence of a drug.
- On June 29, Rafael Gonzalez Silvestre, 29, of Riverdale, was arrested in Paso Robles for disorderly conduct/being drunk in public.
- On June 30, Richard Allen Bales Noriega, 37, of Paso Robles, was arrested in the 1200 block of Ysabel Avenue for possession of a controlled substance, possession of unlawful paraphernalia, possession of more than 28.5 grams of cannabis of 4 grams of concentrated cannabis, and parole violations.
- On July 1, Stephanie Nicole Nunez, 39, of Paso Robles, was arrested in the 1800 block of Bella Vista Court in Paso Robles for being under the influence of a controlled substance.
- On July 1, Michael Frank Tidd, 61, of Paso Robles, was arrested in the 2800 block of Spring Street in Paso Robles for a local misdemeanor warrant.
- On July 2, Diego Hernandez, 23, of Paso Robles, was arrested near the intersection of 18th street and pine street in Paso Robles for disorderly conduct/being drunk in public and willfully resisting, delaying or obstructing justice.
- On July 3, Christopher Winters, 32, of Paso Robles, was arrested for a hit and run causing death or injury.
- On July 4, Joel Barajas Perez, 46, of Paso Robles, was arrested in Paso Robles for disorderly conduct/being drunk in public.
- On July 4, Nahum Santa Maria Hernandez, 18, of Morro Bay, was arrested in Paso Robles for driving under the influence of alcohol with a blood alcohol percent of .08 or more.
- On July 4, Kenneth James Taylor, 34, of Paso Robles, was arrested near the intersection of 16th Street and Spring Street in Paso Robles for driving under the influence of alcohol with a blood alcohol percent of .08 or more.
- On July 4, Lindsey Lee Taylor, 39, of Paso Robles, was arrested in Paso Robles for inflicting corporal injury on a spouse or cohabitant and possession of a narcotic controlled substance.
- On July 4, Salvador Martinez Chavez, 27, of Paso Robles, was arrested near the intersection of 12th St. and Spring St. in Paso Robles for driving under the influence of alcohol with a blood alcohol percent of .08 or higher and for a local and outside misdemeanor warrant.
The arrest records presented are provided by the Paso Robles Police Department. Suspects are innocent until proven guilty by a court of law.
