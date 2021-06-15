Paso Robles arrest records for June 6-13
Weekly arrest logs from the Paso Robles Police Department
- On June 6, Rutilio Ortega Rojas, 24, of Paso Robles, was arrested in Paso Robles for driving under the influence of alcohol with a blood alcohol percent of .08 or higher and with the license suspended for DUI.
- On June 7, Robert James Bebout, 44, of Paso Robles, was arrested in Paso Robles for driving under the influence of alcohol with a blood alcohol percent of .08 or higher.
- On June 7, Nathan Daniel Duckworth, 32, of Paso Robles, was arrested near the intersection of Preston Road and Rolling Hills Road in Paso Robles for an outside felony warrant driving with a license suspended for DUI, possession of a specified controlled substance, and possession of a narcotic controlled substance.
- On June 7, Alejandro Moreno, 20, of San Miguel, was arrested in the 600 block of Spring Street in Paso Robles for driving under the influence of alcohol with a blood alcohol percent of .08 or higher.
- On June 7, Tanner Gage Patrick Harris, 19, of Atascadero, was arrested in Paso Robles for attempting to steal a vehicle and tampering with or injuring a vehicle or its contents.
- On June 7, Andre Devon Ratcliff, 27, of Paso Robles, was arrested for displaying a false ID to a police officer.
- On June 8, Joseph Robert Kohler, of San Miguel, was arrested in the 900 block of Park Street in Paso Robles for first-degree burglary.
- On June 8, Andre Devon Ratcliffe, 27, of Paso Robles, was arrested in the 600 block of Creston Road in Paso Robles for grand theft exceeding $400.
- On June 10, Stephen John Blinkenberg, 69, of Lockwood, was arrested in Paso Robles for disorderly conduct/being drunk in public.
- On June 9, Richard Dana August, 33, of Paso Robles, was arrested in the 100 block of Niblick Road in Paso Robles for an outside felony warrant.
- On June 9, Daniel Pena Sarabia, 35, of Gonzalez, was arrested in the 400 block of Spring Street in Paso Robles for possession of a specified controlled substance, possession of unlawful drug paraphernalia, being under the influence of a controlled substance, shoplifting, a local warrant, and multiple outside misdemeanor warrants.
- On June 10, Kelly Charles Jonason, 67, of Paso Robles, was arrested in the 500 block of Fien Street in Paso Robles for disorderly conduct/being drunk in public.
- On June 10, Haley Eileen Desimas, 18, of Paso Robles, was arrested near the intersection of Creston Road and Capital Hill Rd., in Paso Robles for taking a vehicle without the owner’s consent and receiving stolen property vehicle/trailer.
- On June 10, Carlos Luis Chavez, 19, of Paso Robles, was arrested near the intersection of Creston Road and Capitol Hill Road in Paso Robles for taking a vehicle without the owner’s consent and receiving stolen property vehicle/trailer.
- On June 12, Jamal Christopher Jones, 30, was arrested in the 3600 block of Vine Street in Paso Robles for a local misdemeanor warrant.
- On June 11, Mason Darrell Gable, 25, of San Miguel, was arrested in the 1400 block of Mission Street in Paso Robles for assault with a deadly weapon or instrument.
- On June 12, Ashley Sherry Jo Inman, 28, of Wasco, was arrested in Paso Robles for disorderly conduct/being drunk in public.
- On June 13, Walter Darrell Rouse, 54, of Paso Robles, was arrested near the intersection of 24th St., and Black Oak Drive in Paso Robles for lewd conduct in a public place.
- On June 13, Christopher Paul Molloy, 28, of Paso Robles, was arrested in the 1600 block of Spring Street in Paso Robles for vandalism totaling $400 or more and for the right to re-in prison a parolee.
- On June 13, Diego Hernandez, 23, of Paso Robles, was arrested near the intersection of 16th and Pine St. in Paso Robles for disorderly conduct/being drunk in public.
The arrest records presented are provided by the Paso Robles Police Department. Suspects are innocent until proven guilty by a court of law.
