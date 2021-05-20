Paso Robles arrest records for May 10-15
Weekly arrest logs from the Paso Robles Police Department
- On May 10, Juan Ramon Rodriguez, 27, of Paso Robles, was arrested in Paso Robles for driving under the influence of alcohol with a blood alcohol percent of .08 or higher.
- On May 10, Gina Marie Miner, 39, of Atascadero, was arrested on the 1600 block of Poppy Lane for felony elder abuse and removing, damaging, or obstructing a wireless device.
- On May 11, Scott Griffin Stevenson, 68, of Sparks Nevada, was arrested in the 1100 block of Black Oak Drive in Paso Robles for an outside felony warrant.
- On May 11, David Raymond Merino, 50, of Arroyo Grande, was arrested in Paso Robles for possession of narcotics for sale and possession of unlawful drug paraphernalia.
- On May 11, David Angel Moreno, 36, of Paso Robles, was arrested on the corner of Creston Road and Scott Street in Paso Robles for possession of narcotics for sale and possession of unlawful drug paraphernalia.
- On May 11, Richard Allen Noriega Bales, 37, of Paso Robles, was arrested on the corner of Creston Road and Scott Street in Paso Robles for possession of narcotics for sale in possession of unlawful drug paraphernalia.
- On May 12, Kiannamari Johanna Howell, 19, of Paso Robles was arrested on Cary Street in Paso Robles for battery.
- On May 13, Ashley Lynn Brown, 37, of Clearwater Florida, was arrested in the 1100 block of 24th St. in Paso Robles for being under the influence of a controlled substance.
- On May 13, Donald Jay Avery, 49, of Paso Robles, was arrested in the 100 block of Vine Street for possession of unlawful drug paraphernalia.
- On May 14, Jose Leonhernandez, 19, of Paso Robles, was arrested in the 3100 block of Spring Street for driving under the influence of alcohol with a blood alcohol percent of .08 or higher and causing an accident/damage.
- On May 15, Valerie A. Dunham, 59, of Atascadero, was arrested in the 2800 block of Buena Vista Drive in Paso Robles for disorderly conduct/being drunk in public.
- On May 15, Kyle Frederick Bonomi, 36, of Paso Robles, was arrested at the intersection of 11th St. and Park Street in Paso Robles for being under the influence of a controlled substance and possession of unlawful drug paraphernalia.
- On May 15, Donald Jay Avery, 49, of Paso Robles, was arrested in the 600 block of Shannon Hill in Paso Robles for attempted residential burglary, armed with intent to commit a felony.
The arrest records presented are provided by the Paso Robles Police Department. Suspects are innocent until proven guilty by a court of law.
