Paso Robles arrest records for May 17-24
Weekly arrest logs from the Paso Robles Police Department
- On May 17, Rudy Paul Lopez, 80, of Paso Robles, was arrested on Niblick Road for driving under the influence of alcohol, evading a police officer, and causing a vehicle accident.
- On May 17, Deshan Markel Soles, 32, of Paso Robles, was arrested in Paso Robles for an outside felony warrant.
- On May 17, Sean Finn Anderson, 57, of San Luis Obispo, was arrested in the 900 block of Park Street in Paso Robles for an outside misdemeanor warrant.
- On May 18, Stefanie Nicole Nunez, 39, of Paso Robles, was arrested in the 2300 block of Riverside Avenue in Paso Robles for being under the influence of a controlled substance.
- On May 19, Gregory Douglas Young, 41, of Paso Robles, was arrested near the intersection of 24th St. and Riverside Avenue in Paso Robles for disorderly conduct/being drunk in public.
- On May 19, Sherry Hatchhard Sandoval, 57, of Templeton, was arrested near the intersection of 12th St. and Pine Street in Paso Robles for driving under the influence of alcohol with a blood alcohol percent of .08 or higher.
- On May 19, Joseph Oliver Godfrey, 37, of Atascadero, was arrested in the 1800 block of Riverside Avenue in Paso Robles for an outside felony warrant.
- On May 20, Jacqueline Elizabeth Owens, 44, of Paso Robles, was arrested on Combine Street for driving under the influence of a drug and violation of probation.
- On May 19, Thomas Anthony Murray, 57, of Morro Bay, was arrested on the 1400 block of Spring Street in Paso Robles for disorderly conduct/being drunk in public.
- On May 20, Janette Morales, 26, of Bakersfield, was arrested on Creston Road for disorderly conduct/being drunk in public.
- On May 20, Christopher Lawrence Thatcher, 31, of Paso Robles, was arrested on Niblick Road in Paso Robles for multiple local misdemeanor warrants.
- On May 21, Ryan Paul Allen Debruler, 35, of Paso Robles, was arrested at Wendy’s for willfully resisting delaying or obstructing justice and being under the influence of a controlled substance.
- On May 22, Javier Ortiz, 53, of Paso Robles, was arrested in Paso Robles for possession of unlawful drug paraphernalia.
- On May 23, Tom Eugene Anderson, 47, of Porterville, was arrested in Paso Robles for shoplifting and conspiring with two or more persons to commit a crime.
- On May 23, Rebecca Ann Ervin, 35, of Porterville, was arrested in Paso Robles for shoplifting and conspiring with two or more persons to commit a crime.
- On May 23, Mariano Rosales, 48, of Paso Robles, was arrested near the intersection of Cathedral Canyon Court and Sleepy Hollow Road in Paso Robles for receiving/concealing stolen property, possession of a specified controlled substance, and for possession of a suspended or revoked drivers license.
- On May 24, Rocc Dennis Collins, 29, of Paso Robles, was arrested in Paso Robles for willfully resisting delaying, or obstructing justice, being under the influence with a loaded firearm possession of a controlled substance with a firearm possession of narcotics for sale, being armed with the intent to commit a felony, carrying a loaded firearm, driving under the influence of a drug, and other charges.
The arrest records presented are provided by the Paso Robles Police Department. Suspects are innocent until proven guilty by a court of law.
