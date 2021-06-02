Paso Robles arrest records for May 24-31
Weekly arrest logs from the Paso Robles Police Department
- On May 24, Rocc Dennis Collins, 29, of Paso Robles, was arrested in Paso Robles for willfully resisting delaying, or obstructing justice, being under the influence with a loaded firearm, possession of a controlled substance with a firearm, possession of narcotics for sale, being armed with intent to commit a felony, carrying a loaded firearm on their person, driving under the influence of any drug, and other charges.
- On May 24, Jose Alejandro Jimenez, 19, of Paso Robles, was arrested for threatening a crime with intent to terrorize, drawing or exhibiting a firearm in a rude or angry manner, and vandalism with $400 or more of damage.
- On May 25, Leon Curtis Roberts, 33, of Grover Beach, was arrested on Allimo Creek for possession of a specified controlled substance and possession of unlawful drug paraphernalia.
- On May 25, Manuel Roy Catron, 27, of Atascadero, was arrested near the intersection of Niklaus and Niblick Street in Paso Robles for possession of narcotics for sale.
- On May 25, Tobie Michael Loewen, 32, of Paso Robles, was arrested near the intersection of Niklaus and Niblick Street in Paso Robles for possession of narcotics for sale.
- On May 25, Lucas Richarda Ricablanca, 19, of Hanford California, was arrested near the intersection of Highway 46 E. and Jardine Road in Paso Robles for receiving or concealing stolen property.
- On May 26, Harold Louis Barry 40, of Paso Robles, was arrested in Paso Robles for petty theft.
- On May 28, Javier Rios, 32, of Paso Robles, was arrested on Highway 46 E. in Paso Robles for driving under the influence of alcohol with a blood alcohol percent of .08 or higher and causing a vehicle accident.
- On May 28, Marley Francis McLaughlin, 22, of Paso Robles, was arrested on Golden Hill Road for being under the influence of a controlled substance, possession of a specified controlled substance, and possession of unlawful drug paraphernalia.
- On May 29, Hector Ruiz Alvizar, 43, Paso Robles, was arrested in the 900 block of Park Street in Paso Robles for refusing to leave a public building or public agency.
- On May 29, Kevin John Rice, 44, of Atascadero, was arrested near the intersection of Spring Street and 12th St. in Paso Robles for driving under the influence of alcohol with a blood alcohol percent of .08 or higher.
- On May 30, Christopher Lee Walton Kitchen, 29, of Paso Robles, was arrested near the intersection of Meadowlark Road and Deer Springs Road in Paso Robles for driving under the influence of alcohol with a blood alcohol percent of .08 or higher and causing a vehicle accident.
- On May 30, Horatio Garcia Paz, 29, of Paso Robles, was arrested in the 3200 block of Spring Street in Paso Robles for conflicting corporal injury on a spouse or cohabitant and removing or damaging or obstructing a wireless device.
- On May 30, Brenda Jean Carrigan, 55, of Paso Robles, was arrested in Paso Robles for disorderly conduct/being drunk in public.
- On May 31, Dyllon Thomas Robbins, 23, of San Miguel, was arrested in the 2400 block of Riverside Avenue in Paso Robles for being under the influence of a controlled substance.
- On May 31, Jose Luis Campoverde, 25, of Paso Robles, was arrested in the 700 block of Creston Road in Paso Robles for inflicting corporal injury on a spouse or cohabitant.
The arrest records presented are provided by the Paso Robles Police Department. Suspects are innocent until proven guilty by a court of law.
