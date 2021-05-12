Paso Robles Police arrest records for May 3-9
Weekly arrest logs from the Paso Robles Police Department
- On May 3, Michael Frank Tidd, 61, a transient from Paso Robles was arrested in Paso Robles for second-degree burglary.
- On May 3, Zomon Peniapoilario, 28, of Paso Robles was arrested on Golden Hill Rd. and booked and released for driving under the influence of alcohol with a suspended license for DUI and a blood alcohol percent of .08 or higher and a local misdemeanor warrant.
- On May 3, Frank Jose Perez, 27, of Paso Robles, was arrested on the 800 block of 16th St. and booked and released for a local misdemeanor warrant and battery.
- On May 3, Lisa Stevens, 55, of Paso Robles, was arrested on the 100 block of Spring St. and booked and released for being under the influence of a controlled substance and for multiple local misdemeanor warrants.
- On May 3, Tanner Gage Patrick Harris, 19, of Atascadero, was arrested on the corner of Rambouillet Rd. and Nicklaus St. and released to a third party for taking a vehicle without the owner’s consent, possession of a controlled substance, and posession of unlawful paraphernalia.
- On May 4, Kenneth Clark Wiedemann, 41, of Paso Robles was arrested on the corner of Paso Robles St. and 13th St. and booked and released for driving while having a license suspended for DUI, unlawful display of evidence of registration, and possession of unlawful drug paraphernalia.
- On May 5, Justin Allen Meloon, 26, of Paso Robles was booked and released for a local misdemeanor warrant and posession of a specified controlled substance.
- On May 5, Wesley Allen Cox, 31, of Oakville, CT, was arrested on the 180 block of Niblick Rd. and booked and released for being under the influence of a controlled substance, and for drawing or exhibiting any deadly weapon not a gun.
- On May 5, Christopher Paul Molloy, 28, of Paso Robles, was arrested on the corner of 17th St. and Spring St. and booked and released for willfully resisting arrest and delaying or obstructing justice.
- On May 5, Mario Garcia, 55, of Fresno, Calif., was arrested on the 2700 block of Black Oak Dr. and booked and released for disorderly conduct/being drunk in public.
- On May 6, Stephanie Nicole Nunez, 39, of Paso Robles, was arrested on the 190 block of Niblick Rd. and booked and released for being under the influence of a controlled substance.
- On May 6 Victor Lopez III, 60, of Paso Robles, was arrested on the corner of 11th St. and Pine St. and booked and released for possession of a specified controlled substance, possession of narcotics for sale, and for the sale/manufacture of a controlled substance.
- On May 6, Lacey Anne Babcock, 38, of Grover Beach, was arrested on the 2600 block of Riverside Ave. and booked and released for a local misdemeanor warrant.
- On May 6, Gregardo Lara Solorio, 30, of Turlock, Calif., was arrested on the 730 block of 28th St. and booked and released for possession of unlawful paraphernalia and possession of a specified controlled substance.
- On May 7, Frank Jr. Maduena, 56, of Paso Robles, was arrested on Highway 46E and Buena Vista Dr. and booked and released for unlawful display of evidence of registration, possession of a narcotic controlled substance, possession of narcotic paraphernalia, being an unlicensed driver, having an expired registration, an outside misdemeanor warrant and multiple local misdemeanor warrants.
- On May 7, Ronald Dean Owens, 35, of Nipomo, was arrested on the 2900 block of Park St. and released to another agency for an outside misdemeanor warrant.
- On May 7, Mark Wayne Greer, 39, of Paso Robles, was arrested on the 1300 block of Creston Rd. and released to another agency for an outside felony warrant.
- On May 7, Alfredo Quintero Paz, 51, of Paso Robles, was arrested on the 2500 block of Spring St. and released to another agency for battery of a spouse cohabitant or former spouse, possession of a narcotic controlled substance, an outside misdemeanor warrant, and multiple local misdemeanor warrants.
- On May 8, Jose Garcia Piceno, 28, of Templeton, was arrested on the corner of 13th St. and Paso Robles St. and released to another agency for driving under the influence of alcohol with a blood alcohol percent of .08 or higher and possession of a controlled narcotic substance.
- On May 9, Maurilio Rojasamado, 24, of Paso Robles, was arrested on the 1300 block of Stoney Creek Rd. and released to another agency for an outside misdemeanor warrant and a local misdemeanor warrant.
- On May 9, Juan Ramon Rodriguez, 27, of Paso Robles, was booked and released for driving under the influence of alcohol with a blood alcohol percent of .08 or higher.
The arrest records presented are provided by the Paso Robles Police Department. Suspects are innocent until proven guilty by a court of law.
