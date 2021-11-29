Paso Robles arrest records for Nov. 21-28
Weekly arrest logs from the Paso Robles Police Department
- On Nov. 21, Sarah Joy Furr, 38, of Bakersfield, was arrested in the 700 block of Cherry in Paso Robles for willfully resisting, delaying or obstructing justice, driving under the influence of alcohol with a blood alcohol percent of .08 or higher and battery of a police officer of other emergency personnel.
- On Nov. 21, Fred Gonzales, 39, of Redondo Beach, was arrested in the 100 block of Calle Propano in Paso Robles for inflicting corporal injury on a spouse/cohabitant.
- On Nov. 22, Luis Miguel Garciahernandez, 27, of Paso Robles, was arrested in the 3300 block of Spring Street in Paso Robles for willfully resisting, delaying, or obstructing justice.
- On Nov. 22, Roma Rea Quitituit, 24, of Santa Maria, was arrested in Paso Robles for receiving stolen property (vehicle/trailer), possession of a specified controlled substance and possession of unlawful paraphernalia.
- On Nov. 23, Tanner Gage Patrick Harris, 19, of Paso Robles, was arrested in the 2800 block of Spring Street in Paso Robles for possession of a narcotic controlled substance and for being under the influence of a controlled substance.
- On Nov. 24, Chelsea Dawn Burch, 37, of Paso Robles, was arrested in the 600 block of Palomino Circle in Paso Robles for being under the influence of a controlled substance.
- On Nov. 24, Edward Eugene Eldin, 60, of Huron, was arrested in the 2600 block of River Road in Paso Robles for possession of a specified controlled substance, possession of a narcotic controlled substance and possession of unlawful paraphernalia.
- On Nov. 24, Amanda Mae Kellyarmer, 32, of Paso Robles, was arrested in the 100 block of Niblick Road in Paso Robles for multiple local misdemeanor warrants, an outside misdemeanor warrant and for shoplifting under $950.
- On Nov. 25, Marcus Tanner Bolton, 26, of Paso Robles, was arrested in the 1000 block of 20th Street in Paso Robles for battery of a spouse, cohabitant or former spouse and violation of probation/terms of probation.
- On Nov. 25, Israel Leon Rodriguez, 28, of Paso Robles, was arrested in Paso Robles for driving under the influence of alcohol with a blood alcohol percent of .08 or higher.
- On Nov. 27, Felix Olearramirez, 25, of Paso Robles, was arrested near the intersection of Charolais Road and South River Road in Paso Robles for driving under the influence of alcohol with a blood alcohol percent of .08 or higher.
- On Nov. 27, Santiago Gallardomendoza, 22, of Paso Robles, was arrested in Paso Robles for driving under the influence of alcohol with a blood alcohol percent of .08 or higher.
- On Nov. 27, Victor Vazquezgarcia, 20, of Paso Robles, was arrested near the intersection of Creston Road and Ferro Lane in Paso Robles for driving under the influence of alcohol with a blood alcohol percent of .08 or higher.
- On Nov. 27, Miguel Angel Marino, 25, of Paso Robles, was arrested in Paso Robles for driving under the influence of alcohol with a blood alcohol percent of .08 or higher.
- On Nov. 28, Brenda Jean Carrigan, 56, of Paso Robles, was arrested in Paso Robles for disorderly conduct/being drunk in public and for a local misdemeanor warrant.
- On Nov. 28, Justin Nathan Estorga, 28, of Santa Clarita, was arrested in Paso Robles for inflicting corporal injury on a spouse or cohabitant.
- On Nov. 28, Nathan Cole King, 18, of Atascadero, was arrested near the intersection of Navajo Ave. and South River Road in Paso Robles for willful cruelty to a child causing possible injury or death, driving under the influence of alcohol with a blood alcohol percent of .08 or higher, and driving with a license suspended for DUI.
- On Nov. 28, Carli Diane Gilstrap, 28, of Paso Robles, was arrested on Highway 46 East near Buena Vista Road in Paso Robles for driving under the influence of a drug.
The arrest records presented are provided by the Paso Robles Police Department. Suspects are innocent until proven guilty by a court of law.
Advertisement
Comments
Posted in: Crime