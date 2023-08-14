Paso Robles Art in the Park returns Nov. 4-5

Two-day event features over 140 talented artists from across the Western US

– Paso Robles Art in the Park, a bi-annual celebration of art and creativity that brings together over 140 talented artists from across the Western United States, will return on Nov. 4 and 5, from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturday and 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Sunday, at Paso Robles Downtown City Park.

Art in the Park is a beloved event that draws thousands of visitors each year, offering a unique opportunity to browse and purchase original works of art directly from the artists. This year’s event will feature an impressive selection of artists working in various mediums, including painting, sculpture, ceramics, jewelry, photography, and more.

Click here to view the Facebook event page.

