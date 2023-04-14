Paso Robles Art in the Park returns this weekend

Two-day event features over 140 talented artists from across the Western US

– Event organizers Steve Powers & Company will present the 2023 edition of Paso Robles Art in the Park, a bi-annual celebration of art and creativity that brings together over 140 talented artists from across the Western United States, this weekend, from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturday and 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Sunday, at Paso Robles Downtown City Park.

Art in the Park is a beloved event that draws thousands of visitors each year, offering a unique opportunity to browse and purchase original works of art directly from the artists. This year’s event will feature an impressive selection of artists working in various mediums, including painting, sculpture, ceramics, jewelry, photography, and more.

“We are thrilled to bring back Art in the Park for its 2023 edition,” said Steve Powers, president of Steve Powers & Company. “After a difficult year for everyone, we are excited to provide a space where people can come together and enjoy the beauty and creativity of art.”

“We are proud to support Steve Powers & Company in bringing Art in the Park to Paso Robles,” said Mayor of Paso Robles Steve Martin. “This event is an important celebration of the arts, and we are grateful for the hard work and dedication that goes into organizing it each year.”

For more information on Art in the Park, including a list of participating artists and event details, visit pasoroblesartinthepark.com.

Share To Social Media