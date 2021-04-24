Paso Robles Bearcats beat the Santa Maria Saints

–The Paso Robles Bearcats dominated the Santa Maria Saints in a 49-7 victory Friday night at War Memorial Stadium. The Bearcats scored two touchdowns in each of the first three quarters and coasted to victory. They held the Saints to only one touchdown in the second quarter. The Bearcats improve to 4-2 overall, 3-2 in the Mountain Conference. They will conclude the spring football season at Atascadero next Friday night.

The Atascadero Greyhounds lost to Pioneer Valley 47-12 Friday night in Santa Maria. The Greyhounds opened the game with an onside kick-off and recovered the fumble. They drove down the field to score the first touchdown but missed the extra point. Pioneer Valley answered on their first possession to take the lead, 7-6. Atascadero scored again with 4 minutes remaining in the first quarter to take the lead, 12-7. Then, it was all Pioneer Valley, as they scored again in the second quarter to make the score 14-12.

In the second half, the Panthers scored 33 unanswered points. Atascadero falls to 0-6 overall, 0-5 in the Ocean Conference. The Greyhounds host the Paso Robles Bearcats next Friday night.

The Templeton Eagles beat San Luis Obispo on their field, 20-13. The Eagles jumped out to a 13-0 lead in the first quarter, but the Tigers rallied in the third quarter to tie the game, 13-13. Tyler Kaschewski ran for 183 yards on 21 carries. His 55-yard touchdown run in the third quarter proved to the decisive score for the Eagles. The Eagles also got some great catch-and-run performances from junior Kale Loppnow, and sophomore Landen Miller.

The Eagles improve to 4-2 overall, 2-2 in conference. They wrap up their season at home Friday night against Righetti, one of the top teams on the Central Coast.

