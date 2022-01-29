Paso Robles Bearcats lose game to Arroyo Grande Eagles

North County high school sports update

– In high school boys basketball Friday night, the Arroyo Grande Eagles beat the Paso Robles Bearcats 64-29 at Gil Asa Gym. With the victory, the Eagles improve to 12-8 for the season. The Bearcats fall to 1-19.

The Atascadero Greyhounds lost at Mission Prep 74-65. Atascadero falls to 11-6 overall, 4-2 in the Ocean League.

In girls basketball, the Atascadero Greyhounds host Mission Prep Saturday. Templeton teams were idle Friday night.

Soccer

In high school boys soccer, San Luis Obispo beat Paso Robles 5-0. The Bearcats fall to 0-7 in conference, 8-11-2 overall. Atascadero beat Mission Prep 6-4. The Greyhounds improve to 7-2 in conference, 9-10-2 overall.

The Templeton Eagles lost at St. Joseph 3-2. The Eagles are now 5-2 in league, 8-7-2 overall.

In girls soccer, the Paso Robles Bearcats lost to San Luis Obispo 2-0 at War Memorial Stadium

The Bearcats fall to 1-6 in league, 6-10 overall. The Atascadero Greyhounds lost to Arroyo Grande 3-0. The Greyhounds drop to 4-3 in conference, 6-5-3 overall.

